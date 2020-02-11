Advertisement

The Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer continued his rich form and banged against New Zealand in the third and last ODI on Tuesday in the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in the third and last ODI. Iyer has now beaten fifty-eight and a century in 17 games, and his average is over 49, while his batting average is better than Run-a-Ball’s. Courtesy of his last fifty, Iyer surpassed former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell’s brand and set a new world record.

Iyer now holds the record for the best percentage of over 50 points in ODIs. The right-hander has nine 50+ points in 16 innings in 50-over format and his percentage is 56.25. Previously, the record was held by Chappell, who scored over eight 50 points in 16 innings.

Highest percentage of 50+ points (min. 10 innings)

56.2 (9/16): Shreyas Iyer (IND)

50.0 (8/16): Ian Chappell (AUS)

50.0 (5/10): Aaqib Ilyas (OMN)

44.5 (8/18): Anshuman Rath (HK)

43.7 (7/16): Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

India has had a mystery in the past of designating a constant batsman at the crucial position. The team has recently experimented with MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik, but Iyer appears to have consolidated its place as India’s No. 4, and statistics also support these claims.

After the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Iyer had the best batting average of all players tried in this position. Iyer scored an average of 56.80 points, which is more than Dinesh Karthik (52.80), MS Dhoni (45.00), Ambati Rayudu (42.18) and Ajinkya Rahane (35.00).

Since 2019, Iyer has also had the fifth best batting average among all players who have played at least 5 innings in 4th place in the ODIs worldwide.

