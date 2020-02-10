Advertisement

Philip Rivers is looking for a new team amid the news that the Los Angeles Chargers and their starting quarterback of 14 years are saying goodbye. The signal caller enters a free agency without a lot of options for the 2020 NFL season.

Rivers, 38, is probably on his way to the end of his career. He is no longer one of the best quarterbacks of the NFL. His 21 interceptions were the third most in the 2019 season. Rivers ’88 .5 passer rating was 17th.

Rivers finished fourth with 4,615 passing yards and 10th with a completion rate of 66%. The quarterback is only a year away from being considered a top five MVP candidate. It is extremely durable and has made 16 starts every year since the 2006 season.

Assuming he will not retire, Rivers should get a start job somewhere. Which team will take a chance on the veteran?

The Indianapolis Colts are seen by many as the most likely landing site for Rivers. Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni both coached Rivers when the Chargers played in San Diego. Indianapolis can also upgrade with quarterback.

Jacoby Brissett signed a $ 30 million two-year contract with Indianapolis shortly after Andrew Luck retired last summer. The 27-year-old went 7-8 as the starter of the Colts, throwing for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 88.0 passer rating placed him directly behind Rivers.

Brissett has a career 84.6 passer rating. His 1.3% interception rate would be the lowest in NFL history if he had enough passing attempts to qualify. Rivers has thrown an interception of at least 3.2% of his stride in three of the last six seasons.

The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in football. After playing behind one of the worst offensive lines of the Los Angeles competition, Rivers could potentially have a bounce-back season with Indianapolis in 2020.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The “mutual separation” between Philip Rivers and the #Chargers sounds like it was exactly that. Both parties realized that it was time to move on. pic.twitter.com/xGcO4vbbZG

– Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) 10 February 2020

From NFL Now: Where does QB Philip Rivers end up? The #Colts are a possible option, but where else depends on what happens in a wild March. pic.twitter.com/xMkwpzRKYb

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) 10 February 2020

Regarding Philip Rivers & # 39; next team, there is none that will have a lot of geographical significance from a family point of view. He just moved his wife and children to the Florida panhandle, with the nearest teams (NO, Jax) about a 4-hour drive away.

The Colts are one team that makes sense for football.

– Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) 10 February 2020

The Tennessee Titans have the kind of offensive line that can help Rivers have a more productive season. Rivers reportedly turned his eyes to Tennessee, which is only a few hours away from the birthplace of the quarterback in Alabama.

The Titans are an unlikely landing site for Rivers, which do not seem to be an upgrade for Tennessee. Ryan Tannehill had the best season of his career with the Titans in 2019 and led the NFL with a passer-by rating of 117.5 in 11 games. Tennessee reached the AFC Championship Game.

Tannehill is seven years younger than Rivers. The Titans are expected to use the Tannehill franchise tag instead of letting them play for free.

The buccaneers from Tampa Bay could use the franchise tag on their quarterback. Jameis Winston has no contract for next season and it is speculated that Rivers could be his replacement.

Jenna Laine from ESPN reported last month that the Bucs had a legitimate interest in Rivers. The former Chargers quarterback moved this season with his family to Florida, which adds another reason to believe that the parties are a potential coincidence.

Head coach of Tampa Bay, Bruce Arians, is a famous fan of Rivers.

Winston had an eight-lane season more than Rivers. The Buc signal caller led the NFL with 30 interceptions, giving him nine times more picks than anyone else. Winston was also first with 5,109 passing yards and second with 33 passdowndowns.

The Bucs went 7-9 and missed the play-offs for the fifth consecutive season with Winston as their quarterback.

Philip Rivers # 17 Quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers waves to Kansas City Chiefs fans after the Chargers defeated the Chiefs with a final score of 29-28 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 13, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Peter Aiken / Getty Images

