Anil Kakodkar (right) during the discussion on his book “Fire and Fury: Transforming India’s Strategic Identity” on Thursday in New Delhi Twitter: @ fisd19

New Delhi: Anil Kakodkar, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, warned on Thursday that the turning point in climate change issues is fast approaching, adding that India’s clean energy future “is inevitably dependent on the rapid growth of its nuclear energy.”

“The warming process has started … I don’t know if this is the last century. There are uncertainties in that, ”he said. “But the world’s possessions are abandoned. There is enormous inequality in the world; There is an enormous resource constraint in the world, ”added Kakodkar.

“This (climate) crisis is deepening,” he said. “The implementation of the nuclear energy program is becoming increasingly aggressive over time. There is a need to get things done faster. ”

Kakodkar spoke about his book when discussing Fire and anger: changing India’s strategic identity, organized by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

“India Should Enter Nuclear Trade”

According to Kakodkar, who was instrumental in signing the US-India nuclear deal in 2006, India’s entry into the nuclear trade market will not only boost the country’s economic growth but also “improve our global reputation”.

In his book, Kakodkar talks about how India missed the atomic bus.

“Nuclear export is an area that we haven’t paid enough attention to. Countries like China and Argentina have already had a better entry into the export market while developing their technology, ”he writes in his book co-authored by Suresh Gangotra, senior technical advisor to the AEC chairman.

Kakodkar went on to say that the future must be considered with a view to the rapid implementation of the country’s nuclear policy.

“When I retired, I felt satisfied that at least I hadn’t left a legacy,” he said.

“There is capacity, there is technology and now there is material and resources that can be obtained from abroad. Thanks to the aggressive exploration work that has been undertaken, domestic uranium availability is now four times higher than it used to be. There is potential to expand. ”

He added that the demand for electricity is not slowing as the Indian economy is slow to slow down.

“If you are striving for India’s aspiration to be one of the most advanced countries in the world and to compare the quality of life of the Indians with that of the best in the world, it is clear that we have to increase our per capita income by at least four to more five times as much as now, ”he added.

