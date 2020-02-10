Advertisement

New Delhi: Former finance minister and high-ranking congress leader P. Chidambaram accused the Modi government of refusing to live in light of the economic situation, and on Monday claimed that the country’s economy was “at risk of collapse” and “incompetent” struck doctors “.

“Because of its refusal to admit mistakes because it rejects, because of its disposition, the government either does not know or is unwilling to make the state of the economy clear,” said Congressman Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Union budget is launched.

He said that despite rising unemployment and falling consumption, the government continues to live in rejection. The former finance minister said the economy was facing an unprecedented slowdown in growth for six consecutive quarters, with demand constraints and investment bottlenecks.

The former finance minister said more money should be put in the hands of people and younger tax officials should not be given “extraordinary powers” to trigger “tax terrorism”.

Mr Chidambaram quoted Mr Modi’s advice from his time as Union Finance Minister in November 2013 and said: “On November 2, 2013 a very respected political leader said:“ The economy is in trouble. The youth want jobs. Spend more time on business, not trifles. Please concentrate on the respective job. Very wise advice. I can’t do anything better than reading this advice to the finance minister. “

Noting that any competent doctor the Modi government has ever found has left the country, Chidamb-aram led ex-RBI governors Raghur-am Rajan and Urjit Patel, ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian and ex-NITI Aayog chairman Arvind Panagariya as persons who have given notice during the BJP rule.

