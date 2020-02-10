Advertisement

Amid the recent World Health Organization (WHO) warning that the outbreak of coronavirus outside of China could accelerate in the coming days, there is some good news from Kerala that has reported all three positive cases in the country.

The first coronavirus patient, a Thrissur student who has returned from Wuhan, is on the road to recovery. Your last sample, the fifth, is also negative. Doctors at Thrissur Medical College Hospital said another result was expected and she could go home.

Last week, the state government withdrew the warning of “medical disaster” after successfully limiting the number of virus-infected patients to three. She pressed the emergency button last Monday after a third patient was found in Kasaragod, North Kerala. All three were medical students who had returned to China. The first patient tested positive on January 30, a week after she returned from China.

The state then launched a vigorous campaign to contain the secondary infection and launched a massive awareness campaign at grassroots level. The practical results show that these efforts have led to results.

“We have brought them back to life. We can say that she has fully recovered. To make sure of this twice, we are waiting for another result after which she can go home and be quarantined for about two more weeks, ”said a senior doctor at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. He said that her age (24) and medical background really helped them win the fight. Ministry of Health officials said the other two patients were also recovering.

Despite positive signals, Health Minister K K Shailaja, who is leading the fight against the virus, said the time was not yet ripe to reduce vigilance. She said the state would not be virus-free until the three patients were discharged from the hospitals. Two other patients are treated in isolation in the hospitals in Kasaragod and Alappuzha.

The minister said 3,120 people were in home quarantines and 45 others were in various hospitals. Experts from the region said it was a great success to limit the positive cases to three. They also praised the state’s willingness and quick response.

People who are in quarantine at home are contacted three times a day by assigned health workers and take care of their basic needs, including food. Although the WHO recommended incubation period is 14 days, a period of 28 days is observed in Kerala, a densely populated state, officials said. Fifteen students who returned two days after being stranded at an airport in China for three days were also discharged from the hospital the next day because they showed no symptoms.

