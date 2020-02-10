Advertisement

The medical student at Wuhan University, who was admitted to the isolation department of Thrissur State Medical School, will soon be released

The country’s first female coronavirus patient, admitted to the Thrissur State Medical School in Kerala, is recovering and her laboratory samples have been negative. The Wuhan University medical student admitted to the isolation ward of Thrissur State Medical School will be released after receiving the next swab sample. The girl had tested positive for the deadly virus on January 30.

Health authorities have confirmed that the girl is on the way to recovery and can be discharged from the National Institute of Virology, Pune after receiving the final sample result.

Although three people, all medical students from Wuhan University, tested positive for the killer virus, the situation in Kerala is under control and no new cases have been reported. Up to 330 samples have been sent to the Virology Institute, 288 of which have tested negative and the health department is waiting for the remaining results.

Laboratory test results from the other two virus-infected patients admitted to Alappuzha and Kasargod are pending.

More than 3,000 people are currently being observed, including 45 in individual hospital wards. Since no new cases have been reported, the state government has lifted the state disaster warning, although the 28-hour home quarantine continues for those on the contact list of infected people, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja. On February 3, the government declared the corona virus a state disaster.

