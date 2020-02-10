Advertisement

A 24-year-old student, who was the first person in India to test positive for new types of coronaviruses after her return from China to Kerala in January (2019-nCoV), has “tested consistently negative” in the last five days on Monday.

The doctors said that the 24-year-old tested “negative” for the virus five times in a row and that she can go home if a last test shows good signs.

“The latest sample of the student, who is her fifth, is also negative,” said the doctors at the medical university hospital in Thrissur, where the patient has recovered. If she is allowed to go home, she will be quarantined, said the doctor, who did not want to be identified.

“… We can say that she has recovered completely. To ensure this, we are waiting for another result after they go home and be quarantined there for about two more weeks, ”said a senior doctor at the hospital. He said her age and medical background had helped her recover, the doctor said.

All three 2019 nCoV cases in India were reported in Kerala among students who had returned from China’s Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak. The other two students are treated in isolation wards in hospitals in Kasaragod and Alappuzha.

However, Kerala’s health minister, KK Shailaja, said it was too early to think about the fight won and the state could not reduce its vigilance yet. She said the state would not be virus-free until all three students were released.

Last week, the state government withdrew the medical disaster warning after successfully limiting the number of virus-infected patients to three. She pressed the emergency button on February 3 after the third patient was found in Kasaragod, North Kerala.

The minister said 3,120 people were in home quarantines and 45 others were in various hospitals across the state.

Experts from the region said it was a great success to limit the positive cases to three. They also praised the state’s willingness and quick response.

“The state’s isolation and surveillance mechanism scored once again. The robust healthcare system and public participation have proven to be a well-oiled machine … “said Dr. Sreejith N Kumar, member of the Indian Medical Association’s central working committee and senior physician.

Despite the fact that the incubation period recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) is 14 days, a period of 28 days is observed in Kerala, a densely populated state, officials from the Ministry of Health said.

According to the WHO, a total of 40,490 people worldwide are infected with the virus. The death toll from the epidemic was 908 on Sunday. Except for two deaths, all deaths have been reported in mainland China.

