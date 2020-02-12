Advertisement

File image of a royal Bengal tiger | flickr

Nimli (Rajasthan): India’s tiger reserves are now fully saturated, and the government needs a plan to mine excessive tigers to minimize the risk of human-animal conflict, according to a wildlife expert.

In July last year, the Narendra Modi government announced that the tiger population in India has increased by 33 percent since the last estimate.

An estimated 2,967 tigers live in the country, roughly 70 percent of the world’s tiger population, according to a government report drawn up by scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

However, Qamar Qureshi, a scientist at WII and one of the authors of the report, said it was time to stop thinking about the increase in the tiger population and instead focus on how to deal with the abundant tigers that are are likely to venture out of protected areas and endanger the surrounding human population.

Qureshi said this when he spoke at the Center for Science and Environment (CSE) ‘s annual “Anil Aggarwal Dialogue” – a three-day graduation that started on Sunday in Nimli, Rajasthan.

“Protected tiger areas are completely saturated. There is no more room for tigers. Adding more tigers to these areas will lead to conflict between humans and tigers, ”Qureshi said to the conclave.

“People keep talking about doubling the number of tigers by 2022 and there are unrealistic ideas that we should try to increase the tiger population to over 5,000 now – but India doesn’t have enough protected forest areas for more tigers,” he said ,

“Need to build tiger corridors”

India has a total of 50 tiger reserves in India, covering an area of ​​71,027 square kilometers.

Only 40,340 square kilometers of this is the main habitat for tigers, while the rest of the area is made up of buffer forests.

These buffer or marginal forests are the ones that help to create a distance between human settlements and tiger habitats. When tigers start to live in the outskirts, they are more likely to penetrate human villages.

“What we really need now is to build tiger corridors that would allow these animals to move from one reserve to another without interference,” said Qureshi.

Such movements allow the genetic pool of animals to remain diverse, as different tiger populations mate with each other. If such movements do not occur, the animals in the same area will be inbred, making them more susceptible to disease.

On the data of the government tiger

When asked to answer the claim that the tiger report contained excessive numbers, Qureshi said it was an exercise to come out with an estimated number.

“The word” census “gives the impression that we have an accurate count of the tigers. It would be better to call this report an estimate. We estimated that the number, after considering possible errors, was between 2,603 ​​and 3,346,” said Qureshi ,

None of the methods for estimating the population of wild animals is accurate and we are constantly improving our methods, he said.

Qureshi added that other scientists would like to take a look at the data and methods. He also said the WII is open to criticism and is constantly improving its counting methods.

