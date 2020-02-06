Advertisement

An Indonesian woman, whom doctors say should be treated psychiatrically, was acquitted of blasphemy on Wednesday for taking a dog to a mosque.

Suzethe Margareth was released after a jury of three judges from the Cibinong District Court in West Java Province released her from the mental health record.

“The accused cannot be convicted because she is unable to take responsibility because of mental disorders,” said judge Indra Meinantha Vidi.

Advertisement

A video released online in the Muslim majority of Indonesia last July shows a dog walking around in a mosque in the West Java district of Bogor while Margareth is visibly upset with shocked worshipers.

Angry conservative Muslims pressured the police to take the case to court.

Blasphemy is a crime in Indonesia with a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The dog that was chased out of the mosque died a day later when it was hit by a car when members of an animal welfare group tried to capture it.

Advertisement