New Delhi: Industrial production in the country declined 0.3 percent in December, impacted by a decline in manufacturing, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Industrial Production Index (IIP) grew 2.5 percent in December 2018.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), manufacturing output decreased 1.2 percent, compared to 2.9 percent growth in the same month last year.

Electricity generation also declined 0.1 percent from 4.5 percent growth in December 2018.

Mining sector output rose 5.4 percent, compared to a 1 percent decline earlier.

The growth of the IIP in the period from April to December of the current household has slowed from 4.7 percent in the same period from 2018 to 2019 to 0.5 percent.

