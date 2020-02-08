Infantino is reminiscent of baby car seats because of the risk of falling

Advertisement

(WAVY) – Three separate Infantino baby carriers facing forward were called back by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),

The Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier, Flip Front2back Carrier, and the Up close newborn carrier everyone was called back because the buckles on the straps could break. This poses a risk of falling for the child.

No injuries have been reported due to this problem, but the CPSC advises consumers to stop using the product and immediately Contact Infantino for a free replacement carrier.

The carriers were sold at Target, Amazon and other national stores. They were sold in November and December 2019.

