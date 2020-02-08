Advertisement
(WAVY) – Three separate Infantino baby carriers facing forward were called back by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),
The Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier, Flip Front2back Carrier, and the Up close newborn carrier everyone was called back because the buckles on the straps could break. This poses a risk of falling for the child.
No injuries have been reported due to this problem, but the CPSC advises consumers to stop using the product and immediately Contact Infantino for a free replacement carrier.
Advertisement
The carriers were sold at Target, Amazon and other national stores. They were sold in November and December 2019.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Power lines failed, causing traffic problems in Dryden
- Infantino is reminiscent of baby car seats because of the risk of falling
- Migrants in the Matamoros camp receive solar lanterns
- A person shot dead in Syracuse
- Syracuse receives engagement from five-star Point Guard Dior Johnson
For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9
Advertisement