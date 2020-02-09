Advertisement

Your favorite YouTube stars may break down their skincare routine, take you on a tour of the inside of their house, or describe the meals they eat one day, but few let their subscribers know what money is about. Patricia Bright does things a little differently. In addition to Ivy Park transporting and vlogging about the reality of giving birth, Patricia Bright talks financially with refreshing honesty in videos with titles such as “How I get my £ 65,000 salary, a year, a month and more budget”. Although you are justified in having concerns about taking financial tips from influencers, Bright is more money-conscious than most. Before becoming a YouTuber and influencer (with 2.86 million subscribers and 1.1 million followers, respectively), Bright worked in accounting as a business analyst, something she continued to do for five years to start her YouTube career.

Bright has recently launched a podcast – Caught Off Guard – where she continues her candid approach to all things money, as well as chatting with women who make movements in different industries. I spoke to Bright about making the leap from a steady job to doing it alone and why she believes it is her “duty” to share her financial journey with others. Here’s how she makes it work:

Aimée Grant Cumberbatch: Money is still a taboo, how do you think we can get more people to talk about it?

Patricia Bright: I think when a person talks about it confidently, the locks will open. Especially among women there is this way of thinking that we should not think about these things or talk about these things, but men do. We only need more prominent women who are willing to share their financial journeys.

AGC: How do you think social media has influenced conversations about money?

PB: Social media are a two-way street. It can be used very positively to teach and inspire, but it clearly has (there is also) the impact on people who feel they have to compete or compare. But I think sharing information in general can never be bad and everything should be taken with a pinch of salt. We all know that social media share the highlights of people and not always the disadvantages of things.

AGC: You take a very honest approach to money and your financial journey in your videos. What motivates that?

PB: Because I know that I am traveling and have become financially literate because of the things people shared with me. And if certain people hadn’t told me certain things, I don’t think I’d be where I am. So I feel it is my duty to give other people that insight too, because it helped me.

AGC: I think that can be positive for social media and YouTube. If you do not have a really strong network or if you do not have financial mentors or people you can look up to, it may include content such as yours and others.

PB: Exactly. And it also changes your perspective. I think some people think, “Oh, I’ll never be successful” or “I’ll never have money,” “it’s never possible for me.” But there is almost a glimmer of hope when you see something outside your circle. So that’s what I feel is the power of social media.

AGC: Do you believe that women are still being judged because they have that ambition and want financial success, and if so, what can we do about it?

PB: We are judged by others, but we are also judged by ourselves. There is an internal argument: what should I feel, should I be that way, should I be so driven? What can we do about it? In any case, there is already a cultural shift. So women start to earn more in certain areas than men. I think that only a general change in culture and society will really make those changes.

AGC: You have made the leap from working in finance to becoming a YouTuber. How was that and what advice would you give someone to prepare you financially for such a career change?

PB: So it was very interesting, because when I made the leap, it was before the industry was big like now. I had a permanent job. I earned a good salary. But I saw the potential of what I did and I started earning some money. I not only made the leap, I made a financial calculation. My background was accounting and I worked as a business analyst. So it was important for me to make calculated decisions. I did a small spreadsheet and I could see that my income was more than my salary, and I could see that if it went on for a certain number of years, I would earn more than work in my main job. And so I said, make the leap and see what happens and it has grown exponentially.

AGC: So would you advise to go into detail and see what impact this will have on your finances?

PB: I think people can test instead of taking a big leap. Because I am pretty risk-averse, I am not such a big leap. I’ll test it and see how it goes. Maybe take a sabbatical of your work. Maybe do something on the weekend next door. I built myself up for five years while I still had a job and a pretty tough job. I was not willing to give up my entire career for something on a whim. So I tested it. That is a good option for anyone who is a little concerned about the next steps they can take.

AGC: What advice would you have for someone who thinks that financially stable are out of reach?

PB: I would tell them to surround themselves with alternative examples. So maybe they have people in their lives or situations that make them feel that something is impossible. I always say that books are very valuable, read the stories of others and see which stories may apply to them. I have seen so many examples of things that are not possible, become possible, that I now know that most things can happen if someone tries.

AGC: What advice would you give someone who wants to improve his relationship with money?

PB: I think many people close their eyes to the bills that come in or they don’t look at their bank account, they don’t follow anything. They just let things go or make things happen. But if you look at your finances every day, every day your budget, every day look at your bills, you will be much more aware of what is going on. Open letters if you have debts and things like that. I always tell people not to bury their heads in the sand.

AGC: What three storage tips would you give a friend if he asked for it?

PB:

Suppose the money you receive is not yours. Send balances to different accounts. That can be the automation of your direct debits or the automation of your salary on different bank accounts so that you cannot get it. Place your money on an ISA (individual savings account) because it is tax-free.

AGC: What does a good relationship with money look like to you?

PB: Being able to share it freely. If you are a miser, you will never have much because you are afraid of getting rid of it. If you are not afraid of investing, if you are not afraid of putting it in people, putting it in your ideas, it is more likely that it will grow. So no matter how much I love money and build up my finances, I put money in things and I am not afraid if it should fail.

AGC: So kind of “you have to spend money to make money”?

PB: Exactly.

Caught Off Guard, presented by The Break Platform, is an independent podcast made and hosted by Patricia Bright. Season one of Caught Off Guard is available to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, wherever you listen to podcasts and on The Break YouTube channel. Season two will be launched later in 2020. Subscribe to stay informed.

