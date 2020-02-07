Advertisement

Intelligence leaders will not appear before the House Intelligence Committee next week for a public hearing on the country’s main threats as the timing talks continue. Chairman Adam Schiff had asked the agency’s leaders to commit to a public and non-public meeting on Wednesday, February 12.

“We are still having productive discussions with the committees on the timing of worldwide threat assessment hearings,” said a spokesman for the Office of the Director of the National Intelligence Service (ODNI) on Friday.

A House Intelligence Committee official confirmed that no public hearing would take place next week and the discussions were ongoing. “We … look forward to your approval to participate in a public hearing with all key (intelligence) agencies that the committee holds each year,” said the official.

Schiff sent a letter to incumbent director of the National Intelligence Service (DNI), Joseph Maguire, on January 15, requesting the intelligence report on February 12 and what the nation can expect in the coming year, “wrote Schiff.

In previous years, the hearing was held before both bodies in the first half of the year in an open and classified form – already in January and still in May. It has convened the director of the National Intelligence Service and heads of the CIA, the NSA, the FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), among others. Adjusting the schedules of several senior officials can affect the timing of the hearing.

Senate officials who are familiar with the panel’s discussions also said that no hearing date has yet been set.

The hearing provides leaders of mostly secret organizations with a rare opportunity to publicly address their key concerns. It also enables lawmakers to ask leading intelligence officials how the decision makers characterized their agencies’ assessments.

CBS News previously reported that staff-level talks between the committees and intelligence agencies were underway because of concerns that public statements could expose chiefs of intelligence to politicized legislative requests and criticism from the president.

President Trump, who issued a series of tweets criticizing some of the assessments made by intelligence officials during the Intelligence Committee hearing last year, later called on CIA director Gina Haspel and then director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats in the Oval Office. He finally said he and she were “very united” on national security issues, and the media had misrepresented the directors’ public statements.

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, a member of the house panel, told CBS News earlier this week that the committee would insist on holding a public hearing this year. The last worldwide hearing before the House was in 2016.

“We need to inform the American people about the threats and then explain why we are investing in protecting people from the threats,” said Swalwell. “You have to respond to Congress and we will continue to apply pressure.”

