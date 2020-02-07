Advertisement

Severe flooding in Oregon, caused by the overflow of the Umatilla River around Pendleton, triggered the evacuation of surrounding areas on Thursday, including the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which is located east of Pendleton. Several flood warnings have been issued for parts of Oregon and Washington, which have been confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The river’s water level rose to nearly 20 feet late into the night on Thursday and is expected to peak and reach a “major flood stage” on Friday morning, the NWS warned for Pendleton in a post on its official Twitter account on Thursday ,

“The Umatilla River continues to rise and current flood levels are expected to continue for the next twelve hours,” the Confederate tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said in a statement on Thursday.

Hundreds caught in New Zealand’s Milford Sound after heavy rain

“Because of the extreme flooding conditions, residents of the Umatilla Reserve who live on the Umatilla River or its major tributaries are issued an emergency evacuation notice.

“All residents affected by flooding are advised to evacuate immediately and seek protection,” it continues.

There are official flood warnings for Oregon, which expire at 10:45 p.m. PST on Friday and for the Umatilla River, which is effective until February 8th at 6:10 a.m. PST. Flash flood warnings were issued for College Place and Garrett in Washington. This warning will go into effect on Friday until 10:45 a.m. PST, the NWS said for Pendleton.

The flood warning was issued when “the dangerous weather is imminent or is already happening”, while a lightning flood warning indicates that a flash flood (a sudden violent flood, which can take from minutes to hours to develop) is imminent or is occurring NWS.

Updated forecast for the Umatilla River in Pendleton. The river is still rising and the predicted ridge has increased slightly. The Umatilla River is expected to appear in the flood stage early Friday morning.

Andrew Rogers, a NWS storm seeker in Pendleton, evacuated the entire Pendleton riverside area, including two mobile home parks. This reports KAPP TV-KVEW TV from Washington.

A helicopter reportedly flew to Pendleton from Salem, the capital of Oregon, on Thursday, launching rescue operations for stranded residents along the Umatilla River on Bingham Road, the KEPR in Washington reports. According to KAPP TV-KVEW TV, this included people who are stuck on a roof in a house on the Umatilla Tribal Land.

The bridge in Thorn Hollow, Oregon, collapsed and was washed away by the floods. This emerges from a video that the East Oregonian has shared on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

A bridge near Thorn Hollow slowly gives way as the rushing flood of the Umatilla River floods the area on Thursday afternoon.

“There are several areas of high water and landslides on Bingham Road. It is recommended to avoid Bingham Road until the water level drops,” said the Umatilla Indian Reservation in its statement.

“Upper Cayuse Road is closed to non-emergency personnel. Thornhollow Bridge is compromised and impassable,” she added.

Locals outside the city limits of Pendleton and along the Umatilla and Walla Walla rivers and several tributaries are also affected by the flooding, Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan told KAPP TV-KVEW TV.

Residents were advised to stay away from high water and blocked roads, as the sheriff says the waters flow quickly with a significant amount of debris.

“Mandatory evacuations are beginning in the Hummingbird Place / Kooskooskie areas. All residents of the region are asked to evacuate. If you need help please contact the phone number below,” Walla Walla County’s sheriff’s office warned in a posting The official Facebook page was updated on Friday.

The Red Cross of the Cascades region in Oregon opened an animal shelter for those affected in Pendleton. The Umatilla Indian Reservation also noted: “Cmuytpáma Warming Station will receive evacuees for urgent emergency shelters. The designated coordination center is the Mission Gym: 73282 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton Oregon 97801.”

“Concerned residents who need emergency relief due to flooding should call Umatilla Tribal Dispatch at 541-278-0550. The affected family, who are currently waiting for the arrival of residents who are being transported by emergency personnel, should contact the “The center is the Mission Gym on July Grounds Lane,” added the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

While the floods had not affected the highways in nearby Walla Walla County, Washington, several road closures were announced: on Last Chance Road (closed between Mission Road and Stovall Road), Seven Mile Road (closed from Mill Creek Road to Dead End), Scenic Loop Road (fully closed) and Preston Avenue (Highway 12), which is closed in Waitsburg between Main Street and Garden Street, have been posted by the Sheriff’s Office of Walla Walla County on its official Facebook Page written.

“Please avoid areas with high water levels as erosion is possible and there is a risk that they will be swept away,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please do not drive on streets around barricades or through water, as this is also very dangerous and illegal.”

Several Oregon residents have posted social media news about the floods and the evolving situation.

“Yikes! Pendleton flooded. This is insane. I think there could be water over all bridges by the end of the night. The dike was injured. My office is likely to be flooded,” wrote @defendsthepeeps.

“The rain is getting worse here at #PNW! Rivers break where they overflow and cause thousands of dollars of damage to homes and property! Please keep an eye on the West Washington and Oregon area! #Rain #flood, “wrote @ DieselQueen1979.

“This flood in Pendleton is no joke. My mother, my stepfather and my siblings hung out in a restaurant and waited for them to be able to return home,” wrote @_elissaxo.

The back of McNary Lock and Dam, which forms Lake Wallula near Umatilla, Oregon, and is pictured in June 2005.

Getty Images

