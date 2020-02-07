Advertisement

Severe flooding in Oregon, caused by the overflow of the Umatilla River around Pendleton, triggered the evacuation of surrounding areas on Thursday, including the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which is located east of Pendleton. Several flood warnings have been issued for parts of Oregon and Washington, which have been confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The river’s water level rose to nearly 20 feet late into the night on Thursday and is expected to peak and reach a “major flood stage” on Friday morning, the NWS warned for Pendleton in a post on its official Twitter account on Thursday ,

“The Umatilla River continues to rise and current flood levels are expected to continue for the next twelve hours,” the Confederate tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Hundreds caught in New Zealand’s Milford Sound after heavy rain

Continue reading