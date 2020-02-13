Warning: this article contains spoilers for Bojack Horseman.

What do you see when you look into the eyes of Bojack Horseman?

Do you see fear? Do you see dysfunction and excess and addiction? Do you see yourself?

The makers of Bojack Horseman hope to recall all these thoughts and more – but before the show starts, it really starts. The 40-second title sequence, shown at the top of each episode, is essential for building the tone and mythology of the show. It changes subtly throughout the seasons and even from one episode to the next, making emotional subt texts visible and plot points predicted in advance. “It’s hugely important – I think it influenced the show,” Bojack maker Raphael Bob-Waksberg tells TIME.

But the biggest impact of the title series is only discovered after the penultimate episode of the show, which was released on Netflix on January 31. In that episode it was revealed that the climatic moment of the show was hidden from the very beginning. This long payout, six years in the making, is just another small but important example of how Bojack was one of the smartest and most transgressive shows on television in recent memory.

Lost-in-life feeling

While Bojack is now widely respected, fate was much less certain when filmmaker Mike Roberts was appointed to direct the title series in 2014. Adult entertainment was largely limited to a specific job – largely consisting of rough jokes aimed at teenage boys – and the first episodes of Bojack chopped dangerously close to that standard.

related stories

“The first three episodes didn’t give everyone the full picture of how serious and dark and thematically the show goes,” says Roberts TIME. “The most important thing was to let the audience know that it wasn’t just this typical show – that some depth was coming.”

When making the title series, Roberts hoped to take viewers on a tour through BojackEveryday life – just like the introduction to The Simpsons and Scooby Doo-but from a special vantage point: as if a GoPro was locked against Bojack’s head. Roberts says he was mostly inspired by YouTube travel videos and how unintentionally strange they are: “It has the weird feeling of being there, but also not being there, because the person is such a large part of the image”, says Roberts. “We wanted this lost life, as if you were on vacation somewhere exotic but stuck in your life that you hate a little.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQvIR1oL1vE (/ embed)

The series shows Bojack walking through his house, going to the supermarket, partying with friends and falling into a swimming pool. But while his day is packed with action, he seems to have no control – his body automatically floats through space and shakes a bit. “We wanted to feel that the day was running away from him,” says Roberts.

Receive the letter. Sign up to receive the best stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click on the link to confirm your subscription and receive our newsletters. If you do not receive the confirmation within 10 minutes, check your spam folder.

The series also communicates a broken connection between Bojack and its environment. Because Bojack faces the viewers, he cannot see the people who populate his house and therefore he usually does not respond to them at all. As he moves smoothly, the other characters flicker in stop motion, as if they are not entirely real to him. The amount of space that occupies Bojack’s own face also reflects his narcissism and his inability to see the world outside of himself.

And the series not only gives the viewer clues about the disorienting headspace of Bojack, but also forces us into it. The empty look of Bojack has a surprising mirror effect, as if you are staring at your own reflection through the window of a moving train. “The feeling that the camera is locked to you while the background is moving is so surreal and weird,” says Roberts. “In some ways, it feels a bit like you’re drunk or high.”

While the visual series was arresting by itself, the accompanying music would also be crucial to signal the tone of the show. After going through options, the creative team finally came down to two pieces: an instrumental piece by Patrick and Ralph Carney propelled by scolding saxophones, and a melancholic tune by Grouplove. “The Carney song was intense – almost a film noir-like thing, while the Grouplove song was scary and funny in a Lynchian way,” Roberts said. “When we overlapped them, it was clear which one fits.” They chose the Carney song, with its sinister blur, for the top of every episode, and then brought the Grouplove song to the final credits as a pitch-black resolution.

“You would feel the momentum”

Bob-Waksberg loved the concept of Roberts: “It illustrated what the show would be, even when the show itself did not illustrate it,” he says.

Spotlight story

What’s in a name? Why the formal name of the WHO for the new coronavirus disease matters

The World Health Organization and public health experts agree that COVID-19 is the best name for the disease

But he was not completely satisfied – and he asked that the order reflect another important aspect of the show. “One of the things that distinguished us at an early stage, unlike other animated shows, was the fact that Bojack was continuous and serialized, “says Bob-Waksberg. While other animated sitcom protagonists, such as Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin and Sterling Archer, perform reckless actions that are usually wiped out at the end of each episode, the life of Bojack is not reset; his decisions have devastating consequences for himself and the people around him.

Bob-Waksberg wanted to use the title series to underscore those constant effects – “so that you would feel the momentum of the series.” So Roberts and his team worked on small changes in the background of the title series of each episode. Some changes are little more than fun Easter eggs: when Todd jumps on Bojack’s bed and breaks it, for example, his bed is propped up in the next episode by books.

But other changes are much heavier: they document the end of relationships (with Wanda and Gina silently disappearing) or show how Bojack’s actions have affected the outside world (after he fired director Kelsey Jannings from secretariat, it is briefly replaced in the series by Abe D’Catfish). Before it is revealed that his mother Beatrice has drugged his sister Hollyhock with coffee, Beatrice is given a cup for her at the start of each episode.

And while the series continues and Bojack turns deeper into addiction and narcissism, the title order changes even more drastically. In season four, the segment that previously showed that Bojack finally left his home is replaced by a kaleidoscopic montage of characters, indicating that his past and present collapsed, his mental hold on reality got out of hand. (The series is triggered by Bojack drinking coffee, which can also be a nod to Beatrice’s skill.) “We wanted to have a kind of trip-out moment to show that he loses it,” says Roberts.

Related

The disconnection of Bojack with reality comes to a logical end in the season series of six titles, which was designed by Peter Merryman. Instead of letting Bojack meander his day, he wallows in his most deep-rooted and devastating memories, whether confronted with his dying ex-boyfriend Herb or eulogizing his mother. The series has a disturbing dual function: showing how Bojack is locked up in a prison with his own memories, and as a quasi-curtain call for the most memorable episodes of the show. “You watch a part of the show that reminds you of watching a show that was about a man who was in a show,” says Merryman. “You can peel the onion for a long time.”

A damper ends

Over time, the title series penetrated the show’s ethos and plot. In season three, for example, Bojack chooses a mirror-based advertising campaign for his film secretariat that seems eerie to the series.

But its significance rises one more level in the penultimate episode, when a relapsed and depressed Bojack returns to his old house and flatlines in his pool. For Roberts, the possibility of this ending had already surfaced from the beginning: “The series means that Bojack can fall drunk and high in a pool and may not come out,” he says.

Bob-Waksberg says that this was not due to a large design – he had no idea when or how Bojack would end when he started writing the series. But he says that ‘the motive of swimming versus drowning has gradually built up much emotion – and part of it is because it is in the main title series. When someone brought up the idea while pitching, it felt so perfect and appropriate. “

Bob-Waksberg and the writing team then added a devastating connection to the title series. Although the viewer can expect Diane to come to the rescue of Bojack – given that she is floating forever and fearfully over his fall – this time she does not succeed in answering his call. The fact that he will not be saved by his best friend means that the cycle in the title series – where he emerges without error – is really broken.

That climatic moment was widely praised by critics and fans – and its emotional impact would certainly have been dulled for anyone using the “Skip Intro” button on Netflix. Bob-Waksberg wants the button to be completely removed. “I think it’s useless and it hurts the show,” he says. “Especially when you are chatting, it builds up anticipation and gives you a moment to think about the episode that you have seen and the episode that you will see. If I hadn’t thought that, I wouldn’t have included it in the show I delivered to Netflix. ”

Get in contact at [email protected]

. (TagsToTranslate) Television