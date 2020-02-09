Advertisement

The presenters practiced their jokes. They have negotiated who is holding the envelope. Although everyone was in street clothing, actresses sometimes tested the high heels they were going to wear on the shiny stage on the big night.

It was Saturday afternoon, the day before the Oscars, and rehearsals were taking place.

Vanity Fair, which will report from the wings of the stage during the broadcast, was given access to view the passageways, designed to help everyone from the crew to the stars figure out how everything can flow seamlessly. Taika Waititi, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelly Marie Tranand Mindy Kaling their parts smoothly nailed after one or two attempts, each in and out within about 10 to 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Taika Waititi and stage manager Gary Natoli, find the actor-writer-director’s brand.

Matt Petit

Timothée Chalamet sat in the front row of Dolby Theater and laughed at a song and dance routine Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph were rehearsing. Wiig and Rudolph held each other’s hands as they walked to the center of the walk, and Rudolph took a moment to adopt an attitude with a fierce expression. “There will be some quiet acting going on,” she said.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig practice a song and dance.

Matt Petit

The prize winners are of course not allowed to practice unless they are at home in front of a mirror. (Otherwise maybe the winner of the best actor Rami Malek may not have fallen off the stage last year.)

When Wiig and Rudoplh were ready, it was Chalamet’s turn to go on stage and walk alongside Natalie Portman to achieve their goal and study the lines for their presentation. Behind them, a camera fell smoothly on a wire like a giant spider. For them, another camera rose on a mechanical column like a periscope from the orchestra pit.

.

Advertisement