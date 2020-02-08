Advertisement

The legendary actor-comedian Orson Bean, who was killed in a traffic accident on Friday at the age of 91, was the rare artist who was able to arouse admiration and respect across the political divide. In liberal Hollywood, this was no small feat and proof of his artistic talent and generosity.

Orson Bean was the father of Susie Breitbart, the wife of the late Andrew Breitbart. The actor took on the task of becoming an intellectual mentor to his son-in-law and a related spirit. Bean introduced Andrew Breitbart to conservative ideas and the two shared a disrespectful sense of humor.

In a long career spanning television, radio, cinema, and theater, Bean became an audience favorite due to his impeccable comic timing and warm, distinctive presence that could prove naughty in no time. He was a popular panelist on the long-running game show To Tell the Truth and appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show more than 200 times.

He had a supporting role in the popular CBS drama series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and a recurring role in ABC’s Desperate Housewives.

During the McCarthy era, Bean was one of many Hollywood characters blacklisted by studios for alleged communist relationships, even though he denied ever being a communist. His political views on conservatism later developed.

Younger generations recognized him from Being John Malkovich, the 1999 metaphysical comedy in which he portrayed the mysterious and lively Dr. Lester played.

In his later years, Bean wrote articles for Breitbart News and continued to perform on stage, including at the Pacific Resident Theater in Venice.

Larry Solov, CEO of Breitbart News, paid homage to his longtime friend on Saturday. Bean is survived by his wife, actress Alley Mills; four children, including Susie Breitbart; and several grandchildren.

After reports of Bean’s death in Los Angeles, more and more prominent figures from the political spectrum poured in, including Barbra Streisand, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larry Edler and Ann Coulter.

Streisand thanked Bean for helping her land her first TV show.

Orson Bean was so cute. So nice. He brought me to my first TV show. Thank you Orson. REST IN PEACE.

– Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 8, 2020

The actress Jane Seymour played with Bean in the popular drama series Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman. The actress wrote on Instagram that he was “one of the nicest and funniest people I’ve ever known.”

Actor Robert Davi called him a “wonderful soul” and an “enormous joke”.

My HEART GOES TO THE ORSON BEAN FAMILY – WHO WAS TRAGICALLY KILLED in Venice – he was an active 91 year old – an enormous joke and a man! his daughter Susie was married to Great Andrew Breibart – Orson was such a wonderful soul – my arms around wife and grandchildren

– Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) February 8, 2020

Joseph Gordon-Levitt recalled working with Bean on a short film.

I just heard that the great actor Orson Bean died tragically. Really sad to hear he was such a warm person. I got to know him a bit when we made this short film together. Written by @johnkrasinski. Over three generations of family patterns. https://t.co/7qWDerDVOg

– Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 8, 2020

Filmmaker Phil Lord (The Lego Movie) recalled that Bean was an “encouraging” and “inspiring” mentor who was also a great neighbor.

Pray tonight for the legendary, hysterical, beloved Orson Bean. He was my neighbor and my friend. He never stopped delighting the audience, even if I only got the newspaper. He was as encouraging and inspiring and energetic as you could ask for.

– Phil Lord (@philiplord), February 8, 2020

Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross called him a “joy at work” and expressed her grief to Bean’s wife, actress Alley Mills. (Bean has had a recurring role on Desperate Housewives.)

My heart breaks for #AlleyMills and # OrsonBeans family. It was a pleasure to work with him.

♥ ♥ ♥ ️ ♥ ️

– Marcia Cross (@ ReallyMarcia) February 8, 2020

The actor Adam Baldwin described him as a “brilliant actor and loving family man”.

REST IN PEACE. Orson Bean.

A true gentleman, a brilliant performer and a loving family man.

– Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) February 8, 2020

Actress Jane Lynch also expressed her condolences.

Bless your sweetheart, Orson Bean. #RIPOrsonBean https://t.co/HKPjlcJzdV

– Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) February 8, 2020

Ann Coulter also paid her respect.

Very sad. Actor comedian Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed in LA by car

On the set of “24” with his son-in-law Andrew: pic.twitter.com/qJL462K9TE

– Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 8, 2020

Radio presenter Larry Elder described Bean as “a loving father, husband and great friend”.

REST IN PEACE. Orson Bean, 9 years old, brilliant actor (stage, screen, films, television), comedian / raconteur, loving father, husband and great friend

– Larry Elder (@larryelder) February 8, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg.

