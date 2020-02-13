Instagram makes privacy changes after Utica Teen’s death

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) – Congressman Anthony Brindisi says changes have been made to Instagram that are directly related to the death of a Utica teenager.

Bianca Devins was killed in July. Photos of her body were shared on social media and repeatedly sent to her family.

Brindisi says this will change in the future. Instagram users have the option to block direct messages from strangers.

Cicero-born Brandon Clark pleaded guilty to murdering Devins on Monday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6 and faces 25 years in prison.

