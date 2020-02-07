Advertisement

While deposit rates bottom out and some banks even apply negative interest rates on large deposits, the Cyprus Insurance Investment Funds may offer investors a way out.

According to the latest information from the Association of Insurance Companies, insurance investment funds have achieved double-digit returns.

Based on the data for 2019, nine of the ten largest Cypriot insurance funds show positive and only one negative result.

Ancoria Insurance’s Savings Fund tops the list with 14.14%, followed by Cyprialife’s Balanced (12.38%), Eurolife’s Mixed (11.76%), Cyprialife’s Cyprialife (11.26%) and Universal Growth (10.24% ).

In comments on the Stockwatch online site, Ancoria fund manager Stelios Petrides notes that 2019 was an eventful and positive growth prospect for the global economy. This suggests that the US and China will at least partially reach agreement, Brexit and the continued easing of monetary policy around the world.

“After the dramatic end of 2018, 2019 turned out to be one of the best years in equity and bond yields, reminding investors of the importance of diversification and investment discipline,” said Petrides.

The largest insurance fund is Eurolife’s mixed assets of EUR 376.1 million, followed by Universal Life with growth of EUR 97.3 million.

The return performance of investment funds is attributed to their exposure to shares in foreign markets.

According to Stockwatch on the distribution of the fund portfolios, the funds prefer to invest in foreign and domestic stocks as well as in bonds and bonds.

Equity and balanced funds are at the top of the largest portfolio list because of their high exposure to stocks and other mutual funds.

Universal’s Growth Fund holds 49.01% stocks, followed by Ancorias Savings Fund with 47.28% and Eurolife’s Balanced with 44.44%.

In terms of investments in bonds and securities, Cyprialife’s Secure tops the list with 72.6%, followed by the company’s balanced fund.

