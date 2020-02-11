Advertisement

Intel and Vivo are the latest technology companies to drop out of MWC due to corona virus concerns.

“The safety and well-being of all of our employees and partners are top priorities for us. With caution, we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress,” Intel said in a statement to VentureBeat.

Vivo made a similar statement to the Android Authority: “The health and safety of our employees and the public are top priorities for us. Given the current situation, we have decided to withdraw from our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain. “

Advertisement

Amazon, LG, Nvidia, Sony and Ericsson have also decided to end the conference as concerns about the virus increase. Samsung has also decided to reduce its presence at the conference. TCL also decided to cancel its keynote at the event.

With just two weeks to go before the conference started, it wouldn’t be surprising if more companies opted out of the event.

Source: VentureBeat, Android Authority

Advertisement