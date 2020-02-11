Advertisement

Intel and Vivo are the latest companies to shutdown MWC 2020 due to the Corona virus outbreak. This happened immediately after the announcement by TCL, Sony, LG and Ericsson to cancel their respective events. Samsung, on the other hand, has cut back and will not send any executives to the conference.

The safety and well-being of all our employees and partners are top priorities for us, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress with caution. We thank the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to the participation and support of future events of the Mobile World Congress.

– Intel (via Venturebeat)

Vivo also cited health as a reason for not attending the conference. Vivo should present its new Apex 2020 concept phone at MWC. However, the company has canceled the event and will soon announce revised plans.

Yesterday, the GSM association issued an updated statement explaining the various measures to ensure security for everyone. However, this did not prevent Intel and Vivo from withdrawing from MWC 2020.

