Advertisement

Intel (INTC) – Get Report on Tuesday joined a growing list of companies that said goodbye to a prestigious mobile conference in Barcelona later this month for fear of the deadly corona virus.

The GSMA MWC or Mobile World Congress is scheduled to begin on February 24th.

Advertisement

But such remarkable companies as Amazon.com (AMZN) – Get report, Sony (SNE) – Get the report, Ericsson (ERIC) – Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) – Get Report has canceled plans to attend this year’s event due to concerns about the virus, which is native to China and has killed and infected over 1,000 people and infected 43,000 to date.

“The safety and well-being of all of our employees and partners are top priorities for us, and we have cautiously withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress,” said the chip maker from Santa Clara, California, in a statement.

“We thank the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to the participation and support of future events of the Mobile World Congress.”

The GSMA MWC was described as the world’s largest trade fair for the mobile industry and had more than 100,000 visitors last year.

Spanish media have reported that the organizers will meet on Friday to decide whether to continue with the event.

The GSMA, a group in the mobile phone industry that organizes the event, did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

However, the GSMA has taken measures to ban travelers from the Hubei province where the disease originated and those who cannot prove that they have not been to China for 14 days. And people’s body temperatures are screened.

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi said on Tuesday that it would attend the technology fair, Bloomberg reported.

The company assured that Chinese-based employees will comply with GSMA guidelines and that the stand will be staffed by local European office staff.

Intel shares rose 1.3% to $ 67.28 on the last check.

Advertisement