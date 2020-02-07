Advertisement

The proliferation of software over the Internet and content streaming services have significantly reduced the value of optical drives for the average consumer. At the same time, the trend towards thinner laptops convinced PC manufacturers to remove ODDs from notebooks. As a result, it is rather uncommon these days to find a new mobile PC with a BD or DVD drive, which is a shame for those with a large collection of discs. But optical drives aren’t quite dead yet. To target the market for customers who need a drive, ASUS Japan launched its X545FA laptop, an Intel Comet Lake-based computer with a DVD drive, this week.

The ASUS X545FA notebook is equipped with a 15.6 inch full HD display and has a 23 mm thick case in the colors “Slate Gray” or “Transparent Silver”. Like other machines in this class, the laptop weighs 1.9 kilograms. At the heart of the mobile PC are Intel’s quad-core processors Core i3-10110U and Core i7-10510U of the 10th generation with integrated Intel UHD graphics, together with up to 8 GB DDR4 SDRAM and a 512 GB M.2 PCIe 3 , 0 x 2 SSD.

The system comes with a Super Multi DVD drive that can read and burn various types of CD and DVD media. In the meantime, no DVD playback software is included. Yes, you read that right, it’s just a DVD drive in 2020 that doesn’t support modern Blu-ray discs. We’re not sure how ASUS argues here – is it possible that DVDs are still very popular in Japan?

On the connectivity side, the X545FA notebook supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GbE, USB, HDMI, microSD and an audio jack. In terms of multimedia, the laptop has a webcam, stereo speakers and a microphone array. In addition, the device has a fingerprint reader.

According to ASUS, the X545FA notebook can work with a charge of 6.7 to 6.8 hours. This is below what you’d expect from a modern 15.6-inch device, but this could indicate that the manufacturer positions the notebook as a cheap desktop replacement device rather than a PC for work on the go.

Depending on the exact article number, the ASUS X545FA costs between 77,556 and 99,818 yen (705 – 908 yen) net.

The ASUS X545FA notebooks

X545FA-BQ140T

X545FA-BQ075T

X545FA-BQ139T

X545FA-BQ138T

display

15.6 inch 1920 × 1080

central processor

Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Core i7-10510U

graphic

Intel UHD graphics

R.A.M.

8 GB

SSD

512 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD

Wireless Internet access

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

USB

1 × USB 2.0 Type-A

2 × USB 3.0 Type-A

GbE

GbE

card reader

microSD

Other I / O

HDMI, microphone, stereo speakers, audio jack

battery

6.7 ~ 6.8 hours

Dimensions

Width: 360.2 mm

Depth: 234.8 mm

Thickness: 23 mm

Weight

1.9 kg

additional information

Slate gray or transparent silver body

price

From ¥ 77,556 to ¥ 99,818 excluding taxes

From $ 705 to $ 908 without taxes

Source: ASUS (via PC Watch)

