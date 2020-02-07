The proliferation of software over the Internet and content streaming services have significantly reduced the value of optical drives for the average consumer. At the same time, the trend towards thinner laptops convinced PC manufacturers to remove ODDs from notebooks. As a result, it is rather uncommon these days to find a new mobile PC with a BD or DVD drive, which is a shame for those with a large collection of discs. But optical drives aren’t quite dead yet. To target the market for customers who need a drive, ASUS Japan launched its X545FA laptop, an Intel Comet Lake-based computer with a DVD drive, this week.
The ASUS X545FA notebook is equipped with a 15.6 inch full HD display and has a 23 mm thick case in the colors “Slate Gray” or “Transparent Silver”. Like other machines in this class, the laptop weighs 1.9 kilograms. At the heart of the mobile PC are Intel’s quad-core processors Core i3-10110U and Core i7-10510U of the 10th generation with integrated Intel UHD graphics, together with up to 8 GB DDR4 SDRAM and a 512 GB M.2 PCIe 3 , 0 x 2 SSD.
The system comes with a Super Multi DVD drive that can read and burn various types of CD and DVD media. In the meantime, no DVD playback software is included. Yes, you read that right, it’s just a DVD drive in 2020 that doesn’t support modern Blu-ray discs. We’re not sure how ASUS argues here – is it possible that DVDs are still very popular in Japan?
On the connectivity side, the X545FA notebook supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GbE, USB, HDMI, microSD and an audio jack. In terms of multimedia, the laptop has a webcam, stereo speakers and a microphone array. In addition, the device has a fingerprint reader.
According to ASUS, the X545FA notebook can work with a charge of 6.7 to 6.8 hours. This is below what you’d expect from a modern 15.6-inch device, but this could indicate that the manufacturer positions the notebook as a cheap desktop replacement device rather than a PC for work on the go.
Depending on the exact article number, the ASUS X545FA costs between 77,556 and 99,818 yen (705 – 908 yen) net.
The ASUS X545FA notebooks
X545FA-BQ140T
X545FA-BQ075T
X545FA-BQ139T
X545FA-BQ138T
display
15.6 inch 1920 × 1080
central processor
Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Core i7-10510U
graphic
Intel UHD graphics
R.A.M.
8 GB
SSD
512 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD
Wireless Internet access
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
USB
1 × USB 2.0 Type-A
2 × USB 3.0 Type-A
GbE
GbE
card reader
microSD
Other I / O
HDMI, microphone, stereo speakers, audio jack
battery
6.7 ~ 6.8 hours
Dimensions
Width: 360.2 mm
Depth: 234.8 mm
Thickness: 23 mm
Weight
1.9 kg
additional information
Slate gray or transparent silver body
price
From ¥ 77,556 to ¥ 99,818 excluding taxes
From $ 705 to $ 908 without taxes
Related reading:
Source: ASUS (via PC Watch)