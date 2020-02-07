Advertisement

An English restaurant asks women from the internet for a smaller steak, especially for “ladies”.

The Manhattan Bar and Grill in the British city of Liverpool came under fire after a local food writer tweeted a photo of the menu with a “Ladies Fillet”.

While the 10 oz, 12 oz and 16 oz steaks on the menu all had common food names with no expectations of who they would eat – such as “T-bone” and “New York Sirloin” – the 8 oz steak is apparently “one for the ladies” ! ”as the Liverpool restaurant says.

Many on Twitter were irritated with the implication that women are unable to eat a larger steak and that men would never order a smaller portion.

A Twitter user asked, tongue in cheek, if the waiters could feed the hair, because “as a weak, weak lady the fork might be too heavy to lift.”

Another said that this was a trend they had seen before and added a photo of the menu of an Amsterdam restaurant that exaggerated stereotypes by mentioning a “Real Men Steak” and a “Ladies Steak”.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, the restaurant said they had “ladies’ fillets” on their menus for five years and “never had a problem,” adding that the dish is popular with men and women.

“We gave our female customers what they wanted,” the restaurant wrote. “They wanted a smaller fillet steak: we gave it to them and called it because of the demand from ladies in our restaurant.”

They pointed out that the Grand National, which is being held in Liverpool, calls the first day of their event “Ladies Day.”

“So the Grand National has Ladies Day and Manhattan Bar and Grill has the Ladies Fillet,” explained the restaurant.

The restaurant also seemed to raise the controversy on Friday in a Facebook post linking an article about the recoil and the comment “Ladies, does size matter?”

For one person, however, it was not about patriarchy, but about grammar.

“The lack of an apostrophe gives rise to serious concern about what exactly (the” ladies’ fillet “) is made of,” a Twitter user said.

