Could it be that there is a new way to view one of the most famous genres of TV, the crime drama? The 10-part limited series Interrogation – which feels more like a “research” than a series of interviews – gives it a chance by asking you to “follow the evidence” and view the episodes in random order, except the first and the last , to essentially make you the cold-case detective. (The series is based on transcripts from an actual murder investigation.)

Forming a mosaic of conflicting testimonies while the story jumps over time over a period of 20 years, this is not your regular binge watch. The opening episode is simple enough and invites us to a bloody crime scene: the murder of housewife Mary Fisher (Joanna Going) in 1983, the loving mother of drug-addicted lost teen Eric (amazing Kyle Gallner of Veronica Mars, alternately scary and sad).

He discovers her body during a day with lots of drugs and after summoning a panic attack, he immediately becomes the prime – and, telling, only – suspect in the eyes of LA detective David Russell (a solemn self-satisfied Peter Sarsgaard), who lead a case first. He also has a past with Eric, we learn later.

Then you are on your own. Episodes do not follow a linear path. One takes place in the days before the murder, which Eric followed in a self-destructive spiral that reveals how alienated he is from the mother who threw him out of the house – and even slammed the windows shut. (A gripping David Strathairn plays his emotionally fragile father, Henry, who always tried to keep peace and never loses faith in his son.) Other episodes take place years later during hearings and a new trial that detective Russell actions under a microscope. Scenes with Russell’s unhappy home life, including an emotionally offensive father and distant daughter, do not add much.

Along the way, Eric’s cause is defended by a cunning investigator (Andre Royo of The Wire), a high-profile lawyer (Eric Roberts) and a hunted Internal Affairs investigator (Vincent D’Onofrio) whose progress is shown in different phases, depending on what you looks and when. That can be confusing and sometimes repetitive. But the deeper you dig, the more interrogation, an unusually compelling tragedy of a family is shattered by Mary’s murder and Eric’s conviction.

It is also about the moral and ethical decline of Detective Russell, who, like Javert in Les Misérables, refuses to consider Eric’s innocence, ignores other leads and pursues him for years, with the risk of his own reputation. At the end, interrogation has almost too many victims to count.

Interrogation, Series Premiere (All 10 Episodes), Thursday, February 6, CBS All Access

