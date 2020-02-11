Advertisement

For lovers of When Harry With Sally, Notting Hill or Moonstruck, Meet Cute is a new podcast that collects some of the best parts of romantic comedies and brings them together in neat, 15-minute stories – complete with happy-ever-afters.

And in that short space of time, the podcast manages to deliver the same heartbreaking moments that you might expect from some of your favorite romantic comedies. The episodes are short, sweet and precise enough to satisfy that often insatiable desire for a good old-fashioned love story.

One of the most intriguing components of the podcast is that his stories are often connected. In one of the episodes that are now available online, ‘The School’, it starts with a few students who meet in class. Then the next 15-minute arc turns to their teacher and his casual run-in with a potential love interest in a coffee shop.

Finally, “The School” ends with another five-chapter arc that shifts the focus to the school’s director and examines her relationship with her husband and how her career influences their relationships.

The characters never have direct contact with others outside of their story, but they do get passing statements, which gives a nice sense of belonging to the procedure. No different than in the Amazon hit series, Modern Love, in which all characters are separated by only a few degrees.

You may experience a bit of rom-com déjà vu while listening to the podcast – because it depends on many of the beloved tropics of the genre – but according to CEO Naomi Shah, that’s exactly the point. As she put it in a recent statement: “We are essentially the classic” Nora Ephron movie “in podcast form where listeners can escape the real world for a short period of time and enjoy stories with stories that restore human condition.”

The genius of the podcast is that it meets the audience where they are. By providing them with timeless love stories on the medium that is most suitable for our podcast-obsessed generation. Because who doesn’t want to put headphones on, put an episode in the queue and listen to someone who falls in love with during your morning trip?

