Advertisement

Wreckage of a CP Rail train, including a locomotive, east of Field, BC on Monday, February 4, 2019. Three employees died in the derailment.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

The Transportation Safety Board says a year after a fatal train derailment near the Alberta-British Columbia border, it is ready to summarize the information it collects in a report.

Advertisement

In the cold morning of February 4, 2019, a grain train going to Vancouver in the Canadian Pacific was stopped on a mountain slope when it began to move independently and fell from a bridge.

Conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer died in the crash near Field, B.C.

The security agency says in an update that the train, which consists of 112 cars and three locomotives, splits into three sections as it drives down a treacherous hill in Yoho National Park.

It is said that only the 13 grain wagons and rear locomotives that were left behind after the accident were recovered for further investigation and testing.

The agency says that its work so far has included examining all relevant data from the crash site, collecting communications with train personnel, and conducting interviews.

It is also said to have dealt with railroad management and regulatory oversight, safety culture in the Canadian Pacific, decision-making, and crew resource management.

No data could be retrieved from the recorder in the lead locomotive because it was too damaged.

The Safety Board states that the investigation is now moving from investigation and analysis to the reporting phase.

In cases as complex as the on-site derailment, the agency says the efforts will be completed within 600 days, although this timeframe can vary.

The train was stopped for three hours with air brakes attached, but no hand brakes were used to further secure the train.

The security team said that after briefing between the previous crew and a manager, 75 percent of the wagons on the train installed restraint valves in the high pressure position.

After the crash, Transport Canada ordered that the railways immediately use hand brakes on all trains stopping on mountain slopes.

The Transportation Safety Board is not at fault or does not establish any civil or criminal liability.

Two working groups have requested an independent investigation. The Alberta Federation of Labor claims that the police force directly involved in the railroad conducted a poor investigation. Teamsters Canada, the union representing railroad workers, said the RCMP should be convened.

The calls followed a CBC Fifth Estate investigation, which included an interview with a former CP policeman who alleged that the company had prevented him from obtaining important testimony, withheld evidence and instructed officials to closely investigate the crew to concentrate.

Advertisement