Advertisement

The developer of two planned condominium towers near a Walmart store in the Ala Moana area faces multiple lawsuits from investors who claim that their money has been abused.

More than two dozen foreign investors have sued the project developer, named Hawaii City Plaza and Hawaii Ocean Plaza.

The lawsuit poses a new challenge to the tower projects, one of which was a controversial public hearing at the Honolulu City Council and then stopped construction after he broke the site a year ago and promoted the sale of apartments.

Advertisement

Johnson Fang, also known as Zhong Fang and head of the projects, who largely sought funding from investors in China, was not available to comment on the lawsuits or development activities of Hawaii City Plaza, which is supposed to be rise on Sheridan Street only Ewa from Walmart and Hawaii Ocean Plaza, which is planned for a site on Kapiolani Boulevard makai from Walmart.

The first lawsuit was filed in October by the US Circuit Court by a single investor from China, Pinmei Wang.

Since then, Wen Sheng Gao, an Honolulu lawyer, has filed two similar lawsuits representing 26 other foreign investors.

A fourth complaint was filed at the federal court on February 3 by Honolulu lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart, who represents a Japanese investor named Shozo Nakajima.

David Squeri, a local lawyer representing Fang and his development companies, issued a commentary on allegations, but recently filed a motion to largely reject state lawsuits on procedural grounds. Squeri has also submitted a motion to settle the matter through arbitration in California on the basis of investment contracts.

All claimants claim that they have each invested at least $ 500,000 in one or both of Fang’s Honolulu projects.

The investments were structured to take advantage of the federal EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which offers US residence permits green cards to foreign investors who help fund projects that create jobs in areas with economic problems in the country. Fang’s projects were eligible for the program.

The use of the program by Fang received critical opinions from some observers, including city councilor Ikaika Anderson, who at a hearing in 2017 asked the son of Jay, Jay, who is project leader, if more than half of the apartments in Hawaii City Plaza became sold or sold to EB-5 investors from China. Jay Fang replied that investors had no priority or reservation to purchase condo units, but also gave other vague answers.

Anderson suggested that the Council reject the project. As a result, the canines called Anderson’s comments “racial comments” that violated federal law, and threatened to call on Chinese nationals to boycott Hawaii as a visitor destination if the project was not approved.

Later the Fangs said that a large part of the collision was due to a language barrier, partly because Johnson Fang spoke mainly Chinese.

The Council finally approved Hawaii City Plaza in 2017, and a year ago the Fangs celebrated the start of construction on the 27-storey tower with 184 residential units, 37 of which must be reserved for residents with moderate incomes at affordable prices. Market prices per unit range from $ 457,100 to $ 1.2 million.

Construction, however, stopped at an early stage to install tower foundation piles. On Tuesday morning there were no employees on the site where the only piece of equipment on the lot was a drilling rig.

In the neighborhood, employees were busy with two other tower projects that started construction after Hawaii City Plaza: the central Ala Moana, where the superstructure is two stories high, and Azure Ala Moana, which has risen six floors.

At the Hawaii Ocean Plaza site planned for 216 condos and 175 hotel rooms, construction was planned for half a year ago, but that didn’t happen. Fang has tried to sell this project for $ 80 million, according to a listing.

Investors aim to potentially take control of the projects and claim that Hawaii City Plaza and Hawaii Ocean Plaza have experienced financial difficulties and delays.

“Claimants believe that the unnecessary delay was caused by inexperienced and incompetent management, and worse, was caused by many unfair management activities,” a complaint filed by Gao said.

To reinforce the claim for financial problems, the lawsuits said that the developer has fallen behind in paying city taxes.

According to city registrations, taxes owed on October 31 for the Hawaii Ocean Plaza site are $ 131,130 past due. Online city

citing records for the Hawaii City Plaza were not available on Tuesday.

The complaints also claim that developer representatives last year demanded that existing EB-5 investors contribute another $ 100,000, but refused to share financial information.

One complaint claims that investors’ money is mixed with two

Projects in California by Fang companies and development team members, including several members of the Fang family, used mutual funds for personal use. Another complaint

claims the developer threatened to end

investment agreements if

investors refused more money in the

project.

The state’s lawsuits claim that the investments were described as “risk-free as loans” and that investors could exchange their investment for a completed flat.

In the federal lawsuit, Nakajima claimed that he is entitled to a 5% return on his $ 1 million investment or ownership interest in an apartment building.

Nakajima also claims that representatives of the developer have misled him about how long it would take to receive a green card by erroneously saying it would take 18 months with delivery by the end of last year.

Green cards under the EB-5 program can take many years due to processing times and visa quota limits.

Advertisement