Sport

Updated 12:05 PM

Alexis Huntimer scored 21 points, including 10-for-10 shooting on the foul line in the last three minutes when top-placed “Iolani Waiakea 57-44 repelled in the semi-finals of the Snapple / HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at Blaisdell Arena.

Lily Wahinekapu came to 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Jovi Lefotu added 13 points while defending champion Raiders advanced to the final.

“Iolani (24-2) fights against Konawaena for the title.

>> PHOTOS: Waiakea versus “Iolani

Huntimer stumbled over the leg of a Waiakea player and got a cut in her left eye with 4:39 left, but returned to the game and dropped all 10 of her foul shots. It was reminiscent of an eye injury in eighth grade when she was wounded in Mid-Pacific and needed 10 stitches. This injury was not that extreme and she returned a minute later after being joined by a trainer.

“They had to wipe the blood off my sweater. I had to go back and leave. I need to know for sure, “said Huntimer, who also splashed three treys. “If I go to the free throw line, injuries are everything. I knew everyone was looking at me. That is more frustrating than my eye. “

Coach Dean Young was not surprised by the return of Huntimer, although he was surprised that no error was mentioned.

“She’s a tough guy. She’s a competitor. She wanted to be here. She knows how important she is to our team, especially in the late games, you’ve seen exactly what happened,” said Young. “She and Lily , tough. Mentally tough and they don’t like to lose. “

Kelsie Imai led BIIF second in Waiakea (19-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Keeli-Jade Smith added 10 points. The Warriors meet Kahuku today for third place.

“Coach Alika (Smith) did well in the limited time we had with him,” said Imai, who signed with Hawaii. “I learned a lot from him.”

Lefotu, a sophomore, had all 13 in the first half when the Raiders opened a 22-13 lead. Waiakea cut the half-time to six against half-time and was within two in the third quarter, but “Iolani got two big 3-pointers from Huntimer to open a 37-27 lead with 1:15 left.

Waiakea, in Smith’s first season with the Warriors, sought his first appearance in the final since 1988, when Gil Tomas was the coach. The Warriors have since reached the semi-final seven times.

