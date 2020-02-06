Advertisement

Apple yesterday launched the first beta version of iOS 13.4 with several new features, such as These include sharing iCloud folders, new Memoji stickers, and a redesigned mail toolbar. Although not mentioned in the release notes, the update also includes early signs of an interesting feature that would turn an iPhone or Apple Watch into a car key.

As reported for the first time by 9to5Mac and confirmed by Steve Moser, a contributor to MacRumors, the beta version of iOS 13.4 contains code strings that refer to an unpublished “CarKey” framework that an iPhone or Apple Watch uses to lock or lock compatible vehicles unlock and start the engine.

The code indicates that “CarKey” is essentially a digital car key that is stored in the wallet app. In this way, you can approach your vehicle, hold your iPhone or Apple Watch close to an NFC reader in the vehicle, authenticate yourself with the Face ID and have the vehicle unlocked automatically. Similar to Apple Pay for Transit, Express mode is an option that does not require authentication.

To use CarKey, hold the iPhone or Apple Watch to the reader. It will work automatically without the need for facial recognition. You can change the express mode settings in Wallet. To set up CarKey, you need to place your iPhone in your vehicle according to the character strings on the NFC reader. According to Apple, the process can take a few minutes. You then have to enter a pairing code that you received from your dealer or connect to the app of your vehicle brand. Put this iPhone on the NFC reader in your car. The pairing process can take a few minutes. Do not remove it from the reader until pairing is complete. Enter the CarKey code provided by your car dealer or establish the connection via the app [the vehicle brand]. Conveniently, you can share a CarKey with others and give them full or limited unlocking and driving options. [Vehicle owner] has invited you to use your [vehicle model] with unlocking and driving access. This way, you can use your iPhone and Apple Watch to unlock / lock the car, start the engine and drive. Apple would work with automakers on this initiative and suggest that CarKey become a factory-installed option like CarPlay. The feature would require an NFC-enabled vehicle, so it would likely be limited to newer models. It is unclear when the launch of CarKey will begin, but iOS 13.4 may be slated to release in the coming months.

In particular, Apple is a member of the Car Connectivity Consortium [CCC], which recently announced a new NFC-based Digital Key 2.0 specification that should be available in late 2019. According to the CCC, this specification establishes a secure connection to mobile devices and vehicles that use NFC, which works even when the battery of a compatible device is low.

Next, the consortium is developing a Digital Key 3.0 specification that is based on both Bluetooth LE and Ultra Wideband and enables passive, location-based, keyless access. This way, you can leave your iPhone in your pocket or backpack when you access or start your vehicle. Apple added Ultra Wideband support to its iPhone 11 series, promising that this would result in “amazing new features”.

The above evidence related to related patents is convincing evidence that Apple has big plans for digital car keys.

