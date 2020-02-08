Advertisement

The historic debacle of Monday evening after the vote in Iowa Caucus was shameful for the electoral system of our country and the future of our Republic as a whole. How did this happen and who was behind it?

We know that the Iowa voting app was created by a company named Shadow Inc. Shadow mentions an address in Washington, DC on their website. However, they are not registered with the DC government, meaning that they choose not to pay taxes in the district, although they claim to run a business in the district. Shadow Inc. is allegedly owned by ACRONYM, a non-profit company, which has the same DC address as the address stated on the Shadow Inc. website. This DC address happens to be an old industrial building that is now owned by WeWork. If you wanted to find the ultimate beneficiaries of the company, this address is about as useless as a PO box.

ACRONYM was founded by Johnathan Berkon using an address that is an office for Perkins Cole, a major law firm in DC. The Perkins Cole website mentions Berkon as a partner and claims that he “regularly collaborates with individuals and entities who want to set up Super PACs and other non-profit organizations, and helps them to comply with complex rules for fundraising, coordination and disclosure in an increasingly more hostile regulatory environment. “

Advertisement

ACRONYM mentions Tara McGowan as governor, along with Michael Derbin and Hannah Linkenhoker. McGowan is listed as an executive authority, but nothing in the public register indicates whether she is a beneficial owner.

In short, we know nothing about the final beneficiaries of Shadow. A very strong odor of corruption permeates this mess, but there are no clear answers.

Companies involved in creating the infrastructure for elections must be subject to strict disclosure rules. We need to know the final beneficiaries of these companies. The public has the right to know who – the natural person (s), not shell companies, have control, do not sign documents on behalf of these companies. We cannot hire one of the players in the game to also act as a referee and expect a good outcome.

More importantly, we cannot hire a referee who does not believe in the game, or who has an incentive to delegitimize the results of the game. A referee who throws the best out of 21 on the coin, call pass interference before the ball is broken, throws the ball into the stands after each incomplete pass, makes all announcements in Hungarian and can restart the game in the middle of a commercial break ultimately reduce the game to a farce, killing fan participation, player participation and interest in the outcome.

What are we doing? The post-Citizens United political establishment of both parties wants us to give up. The establishment wants to continue to profit by selling itself to the oligarchs who control our politics. Foreign dictators want us to give up giving up the truth because a post-truth world suits them very well.

The solution is simple: first we have to create a register of beneficiaries for each company. Hong Kong has one. Iceland has one. Germany has one. It is not difficult to create. Secondly, we must set up meaningful penalties not to record truthful and accurate information in the register. Finally, we must enforce the law. Too often in this country we choose not to enforce the laws we already have in our books.

Transparency is not a cure or a perfect solution for all the problems that plague our democracy. Transparency, in the form of the register of a beneficial owner, is a good start and is easy to implement. As a nation, we must prove that we can take action against corruption by providing small, simple, feasible solutions to the system.

Paul Lichstein is the three-state regional coordinator of TakeBack.org

Shadow photo: shadow

. (TagsToTranslate) Iowa

Advertisement