Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have officially asked the Iowa Democratic Party to partially review the results of last week’s Iowa events.

Sanders sent a letter to Troy Price, the leader of the Democratic Party of Iowa, on Monday asking for 25 districts and three satellite circles to be re-admitted after his campaign identified mathematical errors and table inconsistencies. The Vermont senator informed Price that the mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, was receiving too many US officials due to the inconsistency, while Sanders was too few. A correction could give Sanders another national delegate, it said in his campaign.

“Our volunteers and supporters worked too hard, and for the first time, too many people took part to get the results. It depends on calculations that even the party’s statements are wrong,” said Jeff Weaver, senior advisor to Sanders campaign, in a statement. “Once convalescence and subsequent recounting in these areas is complete, we are confident that we will receive the additional national delegate our volunteers and grassroots donors deserve.”

Meanwhile, Buttigieg is asking for a partial overhaul for 66 districts and for a new overhaul of all domestic satellite caucus locations. The former mayor of South Bend said he believed that the discrepancies found through his campaign would result in a net increase of 14 equivalents of government officials if corrected.

According to Buttigieg, his campaign identified three types of errors: reporting inconsistencies, calculation or calculation errors, and a reporting and calculation error in allocating government delegate equivalents to domestic satellite channels.

The Iowa Democratic Party confirmed that it has received applications from the two campaigns, which seek to reclassify a total of 85 counties after removing duplicates.

The State party announced that the Recount / Recanvass Committee would review the requests and notify the campaigns of its assessment within 48 hours.

The recent release of Iowa Democratic Party data has placed Buttigieg ahead of Sanders among the esteemed national delegates to be awarded in the Iowa Caucuses. However, Sanders kept a head start on the “referendum” or final realignment.

CBS News and the Iowa Democratic Party estimates that Buttigieg received 14 delegates, while Sanders received 12. Behind the two leaders are Elizabeth Warren with eight delegates, Joe Biden with six and Amy Klobuchar with one.

The Recanvass request from Sanders Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ campaign manager, told CNN on Sunday, that he was likely to request a review of the results. The campaigns continued until Monday at 1 p.m. ET to submit all requests to the Iowa Democratic Party in writing.

The rules of the contracting states state that a Recanvass is a “hand test” of caucus math worksheets from the boroughs to compare them with publicly reported numbers. The audit can be completed at the district level or across the country.

The Iowa Democratic Party underwent further scrutiny after the first democratic meetings last week after delays in reporting results due to problems with a cell phone app used to collect and transfer results. Many district chairpersons who used a hotline to report the results to government officials had to wait a long time to reach a representative.

The chaos prompted the chairman of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, to call a new convocation, even though the rules of the contracting states require such requests to come from a presidential struggle.

