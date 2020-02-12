WASHINGTON – The Chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party announced his resignation on Wednesday after a disastrous caucus trial related to technical failures led to a day-long delay in reporting results, inconsistencies in figures and no clear winner.

The shameful episode also threatened the cherished status of Iowa as the first voting competition of the presidential primary season and led both leaders to a partial review of the results.

“The fact is that Democrats earned better than what happened on caucus night. As the chairman of this party, I am very sorry about what happened and I am responsible for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party, “Price wrote in a letter of resignation a week and a half after the Iowa caucuses.

“Although it is my desire to stay in this role and bring this process to a successful conclusion, I believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to look ahead, and my presence in my current role makes it more difficult. “

He said his departure would take place as soon as the state party chooses a replacement, and he called an emergency meeting on Saturday to do this.

After a breakdown of the results on February 3, it took until February 6 for the state party, which operates the series of around 1,700 local state-wide meetings, to deliver what it said as complete results.

In those figures, released by the party, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders counted by two state representatives from the 2,152. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

The Associated Press said it was unable to declare a winner based on the information available. The results, as reported by the Iowa Democratic Party, may not be completely accurate, according to the AP.

Price had called the delays in reporting results ‘unacceptable’. He said the party would conduct a “thorough, transparent and independent investigation” into the cause of the delays. He apologized for the failure in the process.

Both the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns demanded a partial review of the Iowa results, which were approved by the Iowa Democratic Party. The party says it expects the recanvass of more than 80 districts to start on Sunday and last two days. A resit is not a recount, but a check on the number of votes on paper archives created by caucus leaders to ensure that the counts were accurately reported.

The party has said that math errors will not change and the only option to correct this would be a recount, which would be the candidates’ next option after the resit has been completed.

Price was elected to his second term as President of the State Party in December 2018. In a statement released after his re-election, he noted that he was “incredibly proud” of the success that Iowa Democrats had in the meantime of 2018 and watched looking forward to building.

“I can’t wait to work with them again on what may be one of the most consistent Iowa Caucuses of our time,” he said.

Price has previously participated in various democratic campaigns in Iowa, including those of former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Price had also served as the party’s executive director and led One Iowa, an LGBT interest group.

The Iowa Democratic Party has adopted new rules for the 2020 competition that were intended to increase transparency in the process.

In previous years, the Iowa Democratic Party reported only one number: the number of delegates won by each candidate. This year, for the first time, the party reported two other numbers – with the most votes at the beginning and at the end of the night.

The additional data is a nod to Sanders and his supporters, who argued that the previous rules essentially robbed him of the victory in his 2016 race against Clinton. That match ended in a scary victory for Clinton in Iowa.

