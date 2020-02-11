Advertisement

Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, was ridiculed on social media after a sign fell off the podium when he raised issues related to the chaotic Iowa caucus during a press conference on Monday.

Price answered a question about worksheet math rounding errors used to report caucus results when a sign from the Iowa Democratic Party fell off the podium. The party leader barely paused and went on to explain that the errors would not be corrected because the worksheets were the “official record” of the caucus results. The incident quickly sparked mockery on social media, particularly among Senator Bernie Sanders’ supporters.

“How symbolic the Iowa sign is when the IDP chair refuses to make the known corrections,” tweeted Twitter user @BernThemAll.

The press conference was convened after the campaigns by Sanders and Pete Buttigieg demanded partial tracing of the caucus results.

The Iowa caucus has been widely denounced as a debacle. Aside from the obvious mistakes, the results of the competition were delayed for days, which was partly due to the failure of an app to report the results. Some demanded Price’s resignation.

“He should have looked at that sign on the floor and said I resigned and left without saying another word in politics for the rest of his life,” tweeted user @gaming_nihilist.

“If you find that 2 + 2 is 5 because this is a guideline, you need to be removed from the process. Forcibly if necessary,” @baconradar tweeted.

A press conference reporter asked Price if he thought he had been “thrown under the bus” by DNC chairman Tom Perez, who said in an interview with the New York Times on Sunday that the best of the Iowa chairman was “not enough.” ” be.

Iowa Democratic Party leader Troy Price, speaking to reporters on February 7, 2020, was ridiculed on Twitter after a sign fell off his podium at a press conference a few days later.

“I was obviously very disappointed with the chairman’s comments,” Price replied. “This has been a comprehensive partnership with the DNC throughout. I will say we have a job to do and that is the end of this process. There will be a time to blame.” But I will tell you that the DNC was a partner in this process until and after Caucus Night. “

Both Sanders and Buttigieg have declared themselves the winners of the caucus. Buttigieg has a razor-thin lead over Sanders among state delegates, while Sanders has an advantage in the referendum.

Once recruitment is complete, officials are required to recount to change any results. No schedule was given for the possible adjustments.

The second competition in the race for the nomination of the Democrats is getting closer. The preliminary round in New Hampshire is scheduled for Tuesday.

