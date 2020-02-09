Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Reportedly, Apple plans to launch an entry-level iPhone in March

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 is said to have a retail price of $ 399

The new report corresponds to previous reports and claims from other sites and also from analysts

The threat of the new corona virus (nCov) appears to have a small impact on the supply chain of the Apple company Cupertino, at least for the time being. Based on earlier rumors, it seems that Apple is preparing to launch its entry-level iPhone in the first quarter of this year. Apart from the recent report of a pre-order observation in South Korea, a new report confirms the selling price of the heavily rumored and long-awaited iPhone SE 2.

iPhone SE 2 retail price

Last year, TFI Securities Analyst and Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would release a more affordable iPhone in the first quarter of 2020. The analyst even said that the upcoming model might only sell $ 399. A new report claims that the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 would sell for $ 399.

The recent report from Fast Company is in line with previous reports on the price of the entry-level iPhone. If these prices are correct, the upcoming cheap iPhone will be released with the same retail price as the iPhone SE, which Apple released almost four years ago. The Cupertino company is now reaping the benefits of its pricing strategy since it introduced the iPhone X and it appears that it is doing the same this year.

The iPhone 11 helped Apple regain the crown as the leader of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter, according to analysts Photo: AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI

iPhone9 up for pre-order

A surprising report from an unlikely source recently revealed that the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 can now be reserved, at least in South Korea. The Chinese technical site cnBeta recently shared a number of photos of one of Korea Telecom’s physical stores in South Korea. The images show that the store now advertises that the iPhone 9 can now be reserved.

The pictures are the very first physical evidence of a store that advertises the iPhone 9. Although many raised their eyebrows on the poster, it is difficult to ignore the truthfulness of it, given that Korea Telecom is one of the major providers is in the country. The poster even offers free Apple AirPods for those who pre-order the iPhone 9.

So far, it seems that the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 would be sold for $ 399. The entry-level iPhone could appear in the third quarter of this year.

.

