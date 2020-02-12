Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore may change names before the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as they changed their official Twitter name on Wednesday. The account removed the display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to “Royal Challengers”. The same thing happened on their Instagram and Facebook accounts, which indicate a possible announcement of a new name along with a new logo. On February 16, RCB is reported to replace “Bangalore” in their team name with “Bengaluru”.

Virat Kohli’s record as skipper for the Royal Challengers in Bangalore may have been below average, but the team’s newly appointed cricket director, Mike Hesson, ruled out a change of leadership for the below average franchise in the next IPL edition.

Despite stars like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle (mostly), RCB has not won the IPL since the event started. Kohli has led the team in seven of these seasons.

Hesson suppressed questions about Kohli, who controlled the team, and changed the lead in the bud. “We don’t have the idea that Virat controls things. But he may have had past experiences (mistakes) as he evolved,” said Hesson during a media interaction.

Hesson said Kohli was on the same side as him and head coach Simon Katich. “In the past few weeks (of the discussions) there has been no question mark about Virat’s captaincy,” said Hesson.

A look at the squad of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the IPL 2020 –

Withholding: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ab de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini

Bought (8): Aaron Finch (4.4 crore), Chris Morris (10 crore), Joshua Philippe (20 lakh), Kane Richardson (4 crore), Pavan Deshpande (20 lakh), Dale Steyn (2 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (20 lakh) , Isuru Udana (50 lakh)

