Iran remains officially neutral in the upcoming 2020 US election and is skeptical that even a democratic victory over President Donald Trump would immediately alleviate the growing tension between Washington and Tehran, an Iranian official told Newsweek.

While Democratic leaders are fighting for the primary position to challenge Trump in November, each candidate has criticized the President’s decision to leave a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran and impose severe sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Should a Democrat win this year’s national elections in the United States, however. said an Iranian official. The elected president would be pressured by armed forces at home and abroad to pursue tough policies against Tehran.

“Our general understanding is that when a Democrat is elected at home and abroad, an enormous effort is made to influence the President’s stance on Iran,” the Iranian official told Newsweek.

“Both inside and outside the United States, they will try to influence the new president,” added the official. “There are certain lobbies in Washington and foreign lobbies that work against us.”

The Trump administration’s exit from the nuclear deal in 2018, which is officially known as a common comprehensive action plan, was dismayed for the other signatories, but was welcomed by powerful critics striving to disregard future plans to extend the deal , However, without a diplomatic trace, a wave of unrest has broken out in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

Now, almost two years of severe US economic constraints and additional political and military pressures have severely damaged Iran’s trust in the White House as an institution. Still, the door to new negotiations remained open should Trump or his potential successor choose to continue.

An Iranian man takes a look at a newspaper with a picture of President Donald Trump on the front page in the capital, Tehran on July 31, 2018. Unilateral US sanctions by the Trump administration have affected the Iranian economy since the White House left Nuclear agreement in May 2018.
The JCPOA was adopted in June 2015 by Iran and P5 + 1, an international group that includes China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The agreement lifted international sanctions against Iran in return for the country’s willingness to strictly limit its nuclear program, which Iranian officials have always maintained, for civilian reasons only.

The agreement was seen as a milestone in US-Iran relations, which had been characterized by decades of contradiction since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which displaced a western-backed monarchy in Tehran. The deal has been widely recognized internationally, but has had notable critics, including conservatives in Washington and Tehran, and some leading U.S. partners in the Middle East.

Israel and Saudi Arabia – Iran’s two biggest regional opponents – criticized the nuclear deal and argued that it had done little to curtail Iran’s missile activity, support for regional militias, and its alleged way of obtaining a nuclear weapon. Both nations are concerned about Iran’s regional activities and their governments have considerable clout in Washington, where the Trump administration has maintained cordial relationships, which the Iranian official has argued would not disappear under democratic leadership.

