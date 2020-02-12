Iran remains officially neutral in the upcoming 2020 US election and is skeptical that even a democratic victory over President Donald Trump would immediately alleviate the growing tension between Washington and Tehran, an Iranian official told Newsweek.

While Democratic leaders are fighting for the primary position to challenge Trump in November, each candidate has criticized the President’s decision to leave a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran and impose severe sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Should a Democrat win this year’s national elections in the United States, however. said an Iranian official. The elected president would be pressured by armed forces at home and abroad to pursue tough policies against Tehran.

“Our general understanding is that when a Democrat is elected at home and abroad, an enormous effort is made to influence the President’s stance on Iran,” the Iranian official told Newsweek.

“Both inside and outside the United States, they will try to influence the new president,” added the official. “There are certain lobbies in Washington and foreign lobbies that work against us.”

The Trump administration’s exit from the nuclear deal in 2018, which is officially known as a common comprehensive action plan, was dismayed for the other signatories, but was welcomed by powerful critics striving to disregard future plans to extend the deal , However, without a diplomatic trace, a wave of unrest has broken out in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq and the Persian Gulf.

Now, almost two years of severe US economic constraints and additional political and military pressures have severely damaged Iran’s trust in the White House as an institution. Still, the door to new negotiations remained open should Trump or his potential successor choose to continue.

An Iranian man takes a look at a newspaper with a picture of President Donald Trump on the front page in the capital, Tehran on July 31, 2018. Unilateral US sanctions by the Trump administration have affected the Iranian economy since the White House left Nuclear agreement in May 2018.

The JCPOA was adopted in June 2015 by Iran and P5 + 1, an international group that includes China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The agreement lifted international sanctions against Iran in return for the country’s willingness to strictly limit its nuclear program, which Iranian officials have always maintained, for civilian reasons only.

The agreement was seen as a milestone in US-Iran relations, which had been characterized by decades of contradiction since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which displaced a western-backed monarchy in Tehran. The deal has been widely recognized internationally, but has had notable critics, including conservatives in Washington and Tehran, and some leading U.S. partners in the Middle East.

Israel and Saudi Arabia – Iran’s two biggest regional opponents – criticized the nuclear deal and argued that it had done little to curtail Iran’s missile activity, support for regional militias, and its alleged way of obtaining a nuclear weapon. Both nations are concerned about Iran’s regional activities and their governments have considerable clout in Washington, where the Trump administration has maintained cordial relationships, which the Iranian official has argued would not disappear under democratic leadership.

“There are Israeli lobbies, Saudi lobbies that will try to approach the new government,” the Iranian official told Newsweek.

Prominent lobbies in Washington include the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has been an outspoken opponent of the JCPOA and any attempt to return to it. The group’s annual political conference regularly attracts up to two-thirds of Congress, but leading Democrats who were eyeing a presidential election campaign skipped last year’s event.

This year, four progressive factions – MoveOn, Indivisible, Working Families Party and IfNotNow – have called on all Democratic Party candidates to boycott AIPAC’s conference in Washington next month. While Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has not ruled out attending the gathering this time, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren assured that she would suspend it again.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday he would persuade the lobby and its supporters to “change position,” and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana said he knew nothing about the conference and had made no planning decisions.

Iranian MEP Abbas Araghchi (CR) and German Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Maria Schmid (CL) attend a Joint Commission meeting on the Iranian nuclear program at the EU delegation to the EU Office for International Organizations in Vienna, Austria, on December 6, 2019. France, Germany and the United Kingdom activated the JCPOA dispute settlement mechanism in response to Iran's reduction in its nuclear commitments.

There was also a possibility that the contested nuclear deal wouldn’t even make it to November.

The Trump administration has so far expressed no interest in returning to its nuclear deal commitments, even after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani suggested in September that such a move could be a precursor to talks about another, possibly more comprehensive, deal. In the midst of this diplomatic stalemate, the gap between Iran and the West has widened.

In response to the United States, Tehran killed one of Iran’s top military leaders and failed to normalize trade relations for Europe. It activated a JCPOA clause that enables him to steadily reduce his nuclear obligations. In response, France, Germany and the UK activated the agreement’s dispute settlement mechanism last month.

Iranian and European diplomats have expressed a desire to resolve the issue before reaching the United Nations Security Council, where the United States could use its permanent membership status to veto a resolution to revive sanction relief. However, an underlying mutual lack of trust among the signatories meant that it would be difficult to revert to the initial relaxation that allowed the deal to manifest in the first place.

“The nuclear deal is both a very important deal on the nuclear issue and a test for the US, Iran, Europe and its partners to see if the two sides can come together and address the problem if they can solve the problem . ” Peaceful problem, “the Iranian official told Newsweek.

Multilateral negotiations could take place again if a US president, regardless of political affiliation, keeps the original deal.

“What we need is an honest implementation of what has been agreed with the United States and others. If we see this honest implementation, I believe that the United States can participate in talks between Iran and the P5 + 1,” added the Iranian Officials added.

(From L) Democratic Presidential Candidates Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gesture during the eighth primary democratic debate in the 2020 presidential campaign, which will be moderated by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News on February 7th at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. All four have committed to returning to the nuclear deal despite criticizing Iran's regional moves.

It is not just the nuclear deal that separates the two countries. Iran’s relations with partner militias, its pursuit of advanced missile technology, and its hostility to Israel continue to struggle even progressive Democrats.

Although Washington and Tehran have occasionally faced common enemies like the Taliban and the Islamic State’s militant group, better known as ISIS, over the years, the Trump administration’s designation of the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group has confirmed Iran’s status as an enemy Fighter.

The murder of the Quds Force commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and retaliatory rocket attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq were also the first direct exchange between the countries since the 1980s. Though a departure from feuds, the nuclear deal, even if implemented again by a shift in power, would not alone improve the long tortured relationship between two enemies.

While both experts and U.S. officials have warned that Iran could try to influence the upcoming presidential election, a loss for Trump is not necessarily seen as a victory for the Islamic Republic.

“The other aspect is that there have been many problems between Iran and the United States over the past four decades,” the Iranian official told Newsweek. “These are complex problems, and we have no illusion that even if there was a Democrat in the Oval Office, all of these problems would be solved with Iran overnight.”

“We are not naive,” added the official.