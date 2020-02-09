Advertisement

The Simorgh rocket was used to propel the Zafar satellite, but the Iranian space unit said it had not reached its intended orbit.

Updated: February 10, 2020 1:29 am

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies on February 4, 2020 shows activities at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in the Iranian province of Semnan. An Iranian missile failed to launch a satellite on Sunday, February 9, 2020, state television reported. This is the latest setback for a program that, according to the United States, will help Tehran develop its ballistic missile program. (AP)

Iran “successfully” launched a satellite into space on Sunday but did not reach orbit, the state television quoted a defense ministry spokesman.

“The Simorgh (rocket) has successfully launched the Zafar satellite into space, but the carrier has not reached the speed required to launch the satellite into its intended orbit,” Ahmad Hosseini was quoted by the ministry’s space unit.

