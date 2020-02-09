Advertisement

TEHRAN, Iran >> An Iranian rocket failed to orbit a satellite today, the state television reported, the latest setback for a program that the US claims Tehran is helping to advance its ballistic missile program.

The launch took place at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in the Semnan province of Iran, about 145 miles southeast of the capital of Iran, Tehran. A Simorgh or “Phoenix” rocket could not orbit the Zafar 1 communications satellite, Iranian state television reported due to low speed.

“Phase 1 and Phase 2 engines of the carrier were functioning properly and the satellite was successfully disconnected from its carrier, but at the end of its path it did not reach the required speed to get into the orbit,” space program the Ministry of Defense spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told State TV.

Hosseini was still trying to describe the failure as a “remarkable” achievement for his space program.

In the days prior to the launch, Iranian officials had promoted the mission, including the country’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi. His rapid rise through the carefully managed political system of the Islamic Republic is already proving speculation that he may be a candidate for Iran’s presidential campaign in 2021.

The launch was planned in the midst of celebrations prior to the February anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979. At this time, Iran routinely reveals technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts.

Sunday’s failure came after two failed launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, as well as a rocket explosion in August. A separate fire in the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three investigators, the authorities said at the time.

The rocket explosion in August even caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, who later tweeted what seemed like a secret surveillance image of the launch failure. The three failures in a row suggested external interference in Iran’s program.

The US claims that such satellite launches defy a UN Security Council resolution and call on Iran not to engage in any activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran, which has long said it is not looking for nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and missile tests have no military component. Tehran also says it has not violated the U.N. resolution because it has only “called on” Tehran not to conduct such tests.

In the past decade, Iran has launched several satellites with a short lifespan orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

The launch comes amid increased tensions between Iran and the US since Trump withdrew unilaterally from the 2015 nuclear deal in Tehran with world powers in May 2018. Iran has since begun to violate the terms of the deal that limits uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, a series of attacks in the Persian Gulf culminated with an American drone attack in Baghdad, killing the Revolutionary Guard of Iran, Qassem Soleimani, and a vengeance attack by Iran on Iraqi bases that hosted American troops earlier this month. Iran also accidentally shot down a Ukrainian commercial aircraft that departed from Tehran in the midst of the tensions, killing all 176 people on board.

