BAGHDAD >> Iraq and Russia discussed prospects for deepening military coordination, said the Iraqi defense ministry today, amid pressure in relations between Baghdad and Washington after an American air strike killed an Iranian general in Iraq.

The Ministry’s statement followed a meeting in Baghdad between Iraqi Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Othman Al-Ghanimi and Russian Ambassador Maksim Maksimov, as well as a newly arrived defense assistant.

The meeting comes at an uncertain moment in the future of Iraq-US. military relations, after the 3 January U .S. drone attack that killed Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, and Iraqi senior militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad airport. The attack prompted strong Shiite parties to call for a review of the existing strategic set-up between Iraq and the US-led coalition.

Al-Ghanimi praised Moscow’s role in the fight against the Islamic State Group and said they “provided our forces with advanced and effective equipment and weapons that had an important role in solving many battles,” the ministry said. .

The statement said the parties discussed the prospects for “cooperation and coordination”. Both parties emphasized the importance of exchanging information and coordination to prevent the revival of IS.

Maksimov invited al-Ghanimi to visit Russia and meet his counterpart “in the context of strengthening cooperation between the two parties,” the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

A senior Iraqi military intelligence officer told The Associated Press that Russia, among other things, has come forward to provide military support in the aftermath of charged US-Iraq relations following the murder of Soleimani.

“Iraq still needs reconnaissance aircraft. There are countries that have given signals to Iraq to support us or equip us with reconnaissance aircraft such as Russia and Iran, ”said the official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information.

In response to the drone strike that killed Soleimani, the Iraqi parliament adopted a non-binding resolution calling for a withdrawal of US troops, and then Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi openly requested a withdrawal of the forces.

Since then, Iraqi leaders have scaled back the saber-rattling rhetoric. But behind closed doors, bitterness has poisoned cooperation.

Senior Iraqi military officials told AP this week that Iraq had told its army not to seek help from the US-led coalition in joint operations aimed at the Islamic State group and to minimize cooperation. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the US top commander in the Middle East, recently acknowledged that relations with Iraq were “in a period of turbulence.”

