Ireland

24

–

14

Wales

Ireland won their six-nation duel with Wales 24-14, a second straight win under new head coach Andy Farrell.

A late attempt by Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, converted by Leigh Halfpenny, reduced the deficit.

The loss of Wales was the first in the six nations in almost two years, ending hopes of two consecutive Grand Slams.

Ireland ended the win with a bonus point attempt with less than five minutes remaining.

Wing Andrew Conway crossed the right wing wide and scored the 24-7 goal. Ross Byrne, who acted as a replacement for the fly half, was unable to transform a difficult kick.

Dan Biggar from Wales in action against Josh van der Flier from Ireland today. Image: sports file

The match in 60 seconds

Key moment: Hadleigh Parkes failed after Josh van der Flier’s separation of the home team from Scotland against a moving Ireland mouth at the start of the second half and Johnny Sexton’s large-scale conversion opened up a 19-7 lead to fail to properly ground the ball , Wales had to refuse the attempt, which would have brought him back into play in the last 25 minutes.

Discussion point: Well, that was a lot better from Ireland. After a narrow victory against Scotland in the first round, Andy Farrell’s team seemed much more fluid in the attack against Wales, made a lot of changes and brought Jordan Larmour with full-back into the competition much more effectively than the Scots allowed. Larmour rewarded the serve with a successful attempt to open the scoring in the 19th minute. Ireland also increased the effort with free kick and mouth, which is another big plus for the new head coach.

Andy Farrell, Irish head coach, pictured before today’s game. Image: sports file

Key man: CJ Stander was the man of the game for the second consecutive week, but head coach Farrell’s ability to perform significantly better in a refrain of disapproval for his conservative choices deserves much credit.

Ref Watch: Romain Poite gave an early indication of his preference for the dominant Scrum when he imposed a penalty on Wales when it defended a five-minute line-up from Ireland in the first minute. Ireland had little to get from the French referee for the duration of the game, although its decision to do a TMO check when Hadleigh Parkes collapsed showed that the Wales center hadn’t ground the ball.

Punishments: Ireland 10 Wales 6

injuries: Center Robbie Henshaw was removed after a head-to-head fight with Dan Biggar, none of whom returned after a head injury examination in the 43rd minute.

Ireland fans Emer and Ruth Gilligan from Co Clare seen in the game today. Image: sports file

Next Up: Ireland will not waste its week of absence in the competition with one foot raised. Andy Farrell will invite his team to a training camp in Cork next week with the U20 players at CIT before returning to Abbotstown before the big trip to Twickenham and a showdown with England on Sunday, February 23.

IRELAND: J Larmour; A Conway, R. Henshaw (K. Earls, 43 – HIA), B. Aki, J. Stockdale; J. Sexton – Captain (R. Byrne, 71), C. Murray (J. Cooney, 72); C. Healy (D. Kilcoyne, 50), R. Herring (R. Kelleher, 66), T. Furlong (A. Porter, 66); I Henderson (D. Toner, 66), J. Ryan; PO’Mahony (M. Deegan, 71), J. van der Flier, CJ Stander.

WALES: L. Halfpenny, G. North, N. Tompkins, H. Parkes, J. Adams (J. McNicholl, 25); D. Biggar (J. Evans, 43-HIA), T. Williams (G. Davies, 46); W. Jones (R. Carre, 64), K. Owens (R. Elias, 73), D. Lewis (L. Brown, 66); J Ball (A Beard, 71), A W Jones – Captain; A Wainwright (R Moriarty, 46), J Tipuric, T Faletau.

Referee: Romain Poite (France).

