Irish club XV beat Scottish club XV 22:17 at Energia Park last night to win the Dalriada Cup and win the 2020 international club series.

The Gearoid Prendergast team came home 22 points ahead, but it was clear that winning the night was a priority for both teams.

“It was a much tougher encounter tonight,” said the Limerick man. “Scotland played until the end, but our boys were in the game at the right time and there was a lot of heart for our defense.”

The Scots came from behind to play the same game in 2019, trying to spoil the party here.

Old Wesley number 8 Paul Derham had a crucial defensive stop when the rain subsided in the last few seconds.

“The conditions were definitely there,” said Derham, playing on his home field.

“We went backwards, but it was still checked. Gerry Hurley yelled at me to get over the ball. He didn’t want to lose the night he got the cap record. “

The Irish led 12-7 at halftime. It was a goalless but gripping first quarter with tough lines from Matt Byrne and Pa Ryan. Jamie Heuston played a key role in the back field.

The Irish lineout was also an important platform. It gave Colm Hogan the time and space to arc to the corner for the first try.

The Scottish reaction was immediate when Callum Young broke into midfield and Gregor Christie pushed into the corner.

Aaron McColm’s conversion passed and the Scots were supposed to lead for six minutes.

Ireland Club XV hit holes. Bryan Fitzgerald slipped in 22 and missed inches.

The Scots didn’t roll away and the kick to touch paid off when Mick Melia dived from two meters away from home.

It was the Terenure College man’s first attempt at five international club appearances.

Player of the game Pa Ryan was a constant threat and the Irish substitutes maintained the intensity of the home team.

Sam Coghlan Murray showed skillful control with his feet to push a loose ball across the line.

His attempt and Derham’s late intervention were typical of the Ireland Club’s commitment and cunning.

Goalscorers: Ireland Club XV: Attempts: Colm Hogan, Mick Melia, Sam Coghlan Murray, imposter: James Taylor 2, pen: James Taylor.

SCOTLAND CLUB XV: Experiments: Gregor Christie, Rhys Davis; Fraud: Aaron McColm, Colin Sturgeon; Pen: Aaron McColm.

IRELAND CLUB XV: Jamie Heuston (Garryowen), Colm Hogan (University of Dublin), Pa Ryan (Shannon), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Matthew Byrne (Terenure College); James Taylor (UCC), Aran Hehir (Shannon); Conor Maguire (Old Wesley), Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Andrew Keating (Garryowen), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Michael Melia (Terenure College), John Foley (Young Munster), Paul Derham (Old Wesley)

Replacement: Adam Clarkin (Terenure College), Conor Bartley (Young Munster), Corrie Barrett (Garryowen), Peter Claffey (Terenure College), Ryan Murphy (UCC), Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution), Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf), Sam Coghlan Murray ( Terenure College).

