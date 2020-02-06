Advertisement

Briarpatch on USA Network is essentially a crime story, but unlike the re-executed pile of US Law & Order: SVU, the whodunnit thriller has not been “snatched from the headlines.” Made by former TV critic Andy Greenwald. Briarpatch is based on a fiction novel from 1984 by crime writer Ross Thomas. The book Briarpatch follows Benjamin Dill, a Washington D.C. investigator who returns to his small hometown after his sister was murdered in a car bomb explosion for murder detection. Greenwald, who used his criticism as a screenwriter in FX’s remarkably crazy program Legion, follows the basic plot of the book for the TV series, but there are some important changes to the source material.

The official bio for Briarpatch notes that the first season of the 10 episode anthology series “celebrates” the genres of crime and pulp fiction in Thomas’ book. But the show has updated the book “for a new generation”. As he told on the Dave Chang Show podcast, Greenwald wrote the lead role as a woman (Benjamin Dill became Allegra Dill) before Dawson was added to the show. “Someone who returns to his poor hometown to deal with sh * t is a story often told and especially a male story,” Greenwald explained. “I was much more interested in a female perspective.” Along with making Benjamin Allegra, he added a female police chief (played by Kim Dickens of Fear the Walking Dead) as “a truly unique opponent of the Rosario character.”

Scott McDermott / US network

Another important change that he made was the establishment of a fictional city in Texas on the border between the US and Mexico. Texas Monthly wrote that Briarpatch’s setting of San Bonifacio is loosely inspired by El Paso and contributes to the details of the story, as opposed to the nameless city of Thomas in the novel. “My favorite show of all time is Twin Peaks,” Greenwald told Texas Monthly. “And that was just as much about creating a fictional place that felt like it could really be like a murder.”

Thanks to the new setting, Greenwald and his writers could also adopt a storyline across the border. Texas Monthly reported how the show brought in Francisco Cantú, a Mexican-American border patrol agent who wrote about his experiences in the memoir The Line Becomes a River, as a consultant to add authenticity to a border that is unique to the TV show patrol agent character. “I was very aware that this was not my story to tell,” Greenwald said in The Dave Chang Show. Cantú told Texas Monthly that he was impressed by the way the show focused on “capturing a sense of place and bringing nuance to the border region”.

In addition to new characters and a new setting, Briarpatch also delves more into the surreal (Greenwald worked on Legion) than the book did. Dawson, for example, told Entertainment Weekly how all the zoo animals that are being let out before Allegra returns home is an invention from Greenwald that has added a “wild” aspect to the series.

So even if characters and elements of the gritty crime that Allegra is trying to solve in Briarpatch really feel, the show is much more Twin Peaks than real crime.

