Advertisement

(WARNING: The following contains BIG spoilers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 2, “Captain Kim.”)

To say that the Nine-Nine has had an eccentric selection of leaders would be an understatement. There was the militant Dozer (Bill Hader), the most memorable because he kicked the bucket after he saw Jake and Amy kissing instead of working. There was the completely ineffective CJ (Ken Marino), whose clumsy idiocy became a headache for the team. There was The Vulture (Dan Winters), which caused chaos that even Allstate cannot handle. Even Holt (Andre Braugher) is unusual, but lovable.

Advertisement

It is that brand of sweet weirdness that the group is trying to take back to command in the second episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on the premium evening of season 7, “Captain Kim.” To summarize, at the end of last season, Wuntsch (Kyra Sedgwick) relegated the strong leader of the Nine-Nine. He is no longer a captain, but if Jake (Andy Samberg) has anything to say about it, it is a temporary state of affairs.

Jake swears he will have the new man or girl by next week. That is a goal that is easier said than achieved, especially since the replacement of Holt seems like a total treasure. But Holt and Jake are convinced that she is hiding something, and, as you might imagine, their attempts to dig dirt on her land them both in a pit of chaos and pain.

A split team

From the moment Captain Kim enters the site, she has an aura of suspicious perfection. She says she never spoke to Wuntsch, she is the first Asian-American captain in the NYPD and her “guilty pleasure is charity work.” She puts more selflessness on her outspoken goodwill and says that if Holt’s year is finished in uniform, she will move to On. Amy (Melissa Fumero) likes her, but Jake doesn’t buy a word. “If people seem too good to be true, they are,” he says.

Jake’s game plan is that everyone pushes Kim during their one-on-one sessions with her; he thinks she will slip and reveal her true intentions. The opposite happens exactly. She is enthusiastic about the children of Terry (Terry Crews) and Amy’s organizational skills, and offers Jake his second best dream job. Still, Jake has reservations. He tells his friends that the form to transfer Kim came through Wuntsch, so the new captain lied to them.

Create a scene

Jake and Holt are determined to find evidence that Kim and Wuntsch are in cahoots. They are so fixated on this plan that, while attending a party that Kim throws at her house, they tirelessly look for something, even a little shady. Although Amy stops them a few times and they are almost caught by Kim, they get a head start when they look at a locked door and put the key in her pocket. “It looks like we’ve just found the key to unmask Captain Kim,” Jake grins.

Of course, because the key is in her pocket, they have to cause a scene. This task belongs to Holt, who lets him flunk twice – raising the volume of his “nine percent” voice is not done with the job – but on the third attempt he throws himself down the stairs. Kim runs away worried and while she takes care of Holt, Jake takes the key.

He makes his way to the room and let himself in. Then he finds an email with the label “Raymond Holt” in the inbox of Kim. But before he can click on it, a Pitbull falls on him … and then around him, and down the stairs to where the food is. Needless to say the party is ruined.

Gone through next week

The mold is then raised. Kim discovers that Jake has stolen her key. The whole is concluded with a group meeting where Boyle reads Jake’s e-mail aloud at the request of Kim. It proves that she did not know Wuntsch, and the latter felt that her entry into the Nine-Nine was idiocy. “I am here for you,” Kim tells Holt, “because you are my hero.” Yikes! Never meet your heroes, Capt. Kim.

When Jake and Boyle come to work, Kim is nowhere to be found. She had granted a request for immediate transfer. And so the Nine-Nine is once again without a captain. But this time it is entirely Jake’s fault, although he has achieved his goal: the new captain had disappeared next week.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thursday, 8:30 am to 7:30 pm, NBC

Advertisement