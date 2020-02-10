Advertisement

Do politicians know what dogs are and what they do? I always thought that politicians generally had an idea of ​​what dogs are and what they do. There were so many in the White House, the highest office in the country. But recently some evidence suggests that what dogs are and what they do is a point of confusion.

For example when Michael Bloomberg shook the mouth of a dog less than two weeks ago. He saw a dog at a campaign event and thought it was a potential business partner and / or voter, I think. He started shaking his hand (?) And shook his mouth instead. Dogs cannot vote! And dogs can’t do business either. They can wear funny little suits and they can come to the office depending on how cool your office manager is. Yet it is best not to let a dog at the office work together with an employee on the payroll. A K-9 rarely has a W-2. And don’t confuse dogs’ mouths with hands! That just opens up a world of problems! The sooner Bloomberg learns this, the better.

And we all remember it Donald Trump talk about what a dog may or may not be, right? It was unclear whether he knew what someone was; he kept comparing losers and dead people with dogs – two things that dogs are not particularly famous for. Then he met Conan, hero dog. Suddenly, or perhaps thanks to a briefing behind the scenes, the president knew what a dog was. To prove it, he said, “Our K-9, as they call it – I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog – was wounded and brought back.” And then he repeated the word “dog” a lot in case you missed that he definitely knows for sure what a dog is now.

Advertisement

That brings us to Senator Elizabeth Warren. At a town hall in Lebanon, New Hampshire, a voter on Sunday hopefully asked the president if she would ever whisper the ear of her golden retriever Bailey at night: Mike Pence? Who will look at me with admiring eyes? “

She said, “I already have a dog.”

Wow. This is someone who understands what a dog is and what he does. It is something that is loyal to the last, that its owner unthinkably follows in the void. A dog is Mike Pence.

In other news it seems that at least one dog knows what one Bernie Sanders is.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

– In the analysis of Harry’s relationship with the queen

– All looks of the red carpet from Golden Globes 2020

– Royal family ‘hurt’ and ‘destroyed’ by the bomb exit of Harry and Meghan

– The unfinished work of Elizabeth Wurtzel

– Meet Carole Ghosn, the woman entangled in Carlos’ saga

– Emilia Clarke about life after Khaleesi

– From the archive: the revenge of Diana

Looking for more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story

.

Advertisement