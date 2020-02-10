Advertisement

View your winter wardrobe. Is it full of downy, hairy garms? With the UK feeling cooler year after year, the likely answer is “yes.” In most cases, none of those items will be made from real fur; adorning yourself in the fur of a dead animal is horrible to many. But there are concerns that the fake version is not as good for the plant as previously thought. So is faux fur bad for the environment, or is there a pleasant answer to this mystery?

The top of faux fur

Faux fur has long been considered an ethical alternative to the real thing. And for the most part that is true. When you buy counterfeit, you know for the most part that no animal has been harmed, although there were some notable cases in which fur sold as fake turned out to be real. Animals that live on fur farms spend their time locked up in small cages and can be tortured or killed cruelly, says PETA. (Some farms are regulated by welfare programs such as Welfur, but several countries have banned them.)

Changing real fur into coats and other products is also harmful to the environment and the well-being of living things. As the Fur Free Alliance notes, a report from research organization CE Delft discovered that the production of one kilogram of mink fur results in approximately 110 kg of carbon dioxide emissions. The contribution to climate change is five times greater than that of wool, which has been shown in tests to make a significant contribution to climate change. Fur even has a more damaging impact than textiles in 17 of the 18 environmental areas used to assess the sustainability of its life cycle. (In the case of mink fur, however, this may have something to do with the amount of food the animals eat.)

“Real fur is also treated with a whole range of chemicals, many of which are toxic and associated with health risks,” Yvonne Taylor, director of PETA’s corporate projects, told Glamor. “There is formaldehyde that is linked to leukemia, and hexavalent chromium that is also linked to cancer.”

And the disadvantages

Choosing faux fur should solve the problem of animal welfare. But it does not remove the planetary impact, especially when it is purchased for a low price. Made popular in the 1950s, according to Fashionista, fake fur was made by chemical companies. And that is the still existing problem.

Today’s faux fabric consists of synthetic fibers; many, including acrylic and polyester, are forms of plastic, notes Harper’s Bazaar. “Acrylic had the worst environmental impact of nine fibers that were examined in a European Commission report in 2014,” explains Mina Jugovic of the Center for Sustainable Fashion to Glamor.

Pollutants based on petroleum are also often included in the composition. Unlike real fur – which will eventually be biologically degraded at a refinery29 – faux fur fibers may need hundreds of years to break down. In the meantime, it probably takes up space in landfills.

And when faux fur clothing is washed, microfibers can leak into the water system. In a report from environmental organization Friends of the Earth from 2018, synthetic clothing was named one of the most important sources of British microplastic pollution.

Julian Kirby, the organization’s plastic campaigner, told the Guardian: “Microplastic pollution may be largely invisible, but it has a potentially devastating effect on our natural environment – especially since it can be mistaken for food by some of our smallest marine animals, those eaten by larger beings as part of the food chain. “

Where do we go from here?

Look at it from an animal point of view and it is clear that faux is the right way. But if full planetary impact is taken into account, the fake stuff can be very harmful. (Much research on the subject has been conducted on behalf of organizations with a clear agenda, as Dazed explains, making it difficult to conclude which fur type is worse.)

Real fur campaigners believe this is the more sustainable way to go down. The other side says it is not necessary to involve animals in the hairy part of the clothing industry. For some, real fur will never be an option. However, others invest in fur products that already exist. Vintage jackets – an option – ensure that no further animals are injured while extending the life of a design.

But technology also opens up a world of possibilities. Brands are immersed in biobased fibers; for example, more than a third of EcoPel’s Koba fur consists of vegetable ingredients. As Esquire reports, natural elements such as collagen are now grown in laboratories, but it may take some time before they are introduced to the commercial market. Similarly with 3D-printed hair that can be almost identical to the real thing.

Of course, if you can’t bear to wait, there’s still the option to buy faux fur. But do your research into the production processes of brands. This includes not only seeing how it is made, but also who makes it and what is likely to happen at the end of its life.

You can easily help with the last part. Only buy items that you will wear time and time again and if you fall in love, you sell it or donate to a charity instead of sending it to the trash. As Stella McCartney says about his critically acclaimed fur-free fur: “We encourage customers to take care of their items and be responsible for their clothes, without throwing them away.”

