ABC’s new show delves a little into the world of real crime. Inspired by a true story, For Life focuses on the story of Aaron, a fictional version of Isaac Wright Jr. In the show, Nicholas Pinnock plays as Aaron Wallace, a man sentenced to life imprisonment for a crime he did not commit, and in his fight for justice, he becomes a lawyer while in prison.

Just like Aaron, Wright was wrongly convicted and studied to become a lawyer behind bars. In real life, according to Deadline, he was accused of being one of the largest drug distribution networks in the New Jersey area, and eventually he lost his conviction.

In October 2018, The Last Ship co-creator Hank Steinberg, rapper and TV producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and The Goldbergs executive producer Doug Benson announced plans to screen the story of Wright in For Life. For Life is a fictionalization of that story, but the protagonist, Aaron Wallace, will have a journey that reflects Wright’s reflection and shows the character determined to rejoin his family and all the obstacles he encountered along the way.

After his release from prison, Wright was confronted with further obstacles in his pursuit of a career in law. In 2008, Wright passed the New Jersey Bar exam, but spent nine years researching the New Jersey commission before being admitted to the bar in September 2017, according to Deadline. He currently works as a lawyer for the wrongly accused.

While filming for the show, Jackson opened up about how the story of Wright For Life inspired and encouraged fans to consider how much setback the lawyer overcame. “Imagine what it would be like to be sentenced to 70 years plus life for something you didn’t actually do?” Jackson told TV Insider. “Many people, it would break them before they were able to pull themselves together mentally to try to help themselves.”

He added that the makers wanted to accurately reflect the emotional weight of a prison sentence. “Imagine the process after you’ve seen your loved ones and told them you think you’ve found a way to help yourself,” he said, “and they look at you like,” OK, he could being driven crazy. ”

Wright used his legal expertise to appeal his sentence and won, and Aaron will (hopefully) do the same in For Life, but it will take many episodes for the storyline to unfold. It may be based on a true story, but the end can be complete.

