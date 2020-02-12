Advertisement

The country’s two largest teacher unions want schools to revise or delete active target practice, claiming that they can harm students’ mental health and that there are better ways to prepare for school shooting.

The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association, along with the Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group, has called for an end to unannounced drills or exercises that simulate gun violence.

Advertisement

The recommendation was generally supported by several suburban school districts that the Daily Herald contacted on Tuesday. Speakers noted that school districts are already avoiding this type of exercise, but less dramatic lockdown exercises are required by state law.

For example, the exercises in the Round Lake Area Unit School District 116 are announced to teachers and students on the intercom before they take place. Most teachers lock the classroom doors, turn off the lights, and hide with the students from the entrances, spokeswoman Heather Sagte Bennett said. The district does not conduct exercises where people pretend to be shooters, she said.

According to Terri McHugh, Executive Director for Community Relations, 54 officials 100% agree with the recommendations. District officials have a pre-scheduled meeting with local police on Wednesday, and the possibility of accepting or adapting to the new recommendations is likely to be discussed, she said.

District 54 students participate in lockdown exercises, but not exercises that simulate a shooter, McHugh said. Parents are informed at the beginning of the school year that such exercises will be held, and they will also be informed of the days on which they occur before the students return home.

The report released on Tuesday recommended that schools focus on training teachers to respond to an incident with active shooters rather than boring students. Guidelines have also been issued for schools that choose to use exercises. This includes never simulating actual shooting. Inform parents, educators and students of each exercise in advance; Working with mental health representatives to create age-appropriate and traumatized exercises; and tracking the effects of exercises.

“Traumatizing students while we are working to protect students from gun violence is not the answer, so schools need to take measures to ensure that the exercises do more than harm,” said Lily Eskelsen Garcia. President of the National Education Association.

According to a survey by the National Center for Statistics on Education, around 95% of schools trained students in blocking procedures in the 2015/16 school year.

Illinois law requires that at least one lockdown drill per school year be required on a day that students are present, McHugh said.

The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 organizes active target practice for staff and local police. But students are deliberately excluded from the exercises on institute days, said director of community relations, Tom Petersen.

District 211 students participate in simpler lockdown exercises, he said. Although one is required per year, the district has held two at each school each year.

According to spokeswoman Sinikka Mondini, District 203 of the Naperville Unit conducts announced exercises within the first 90 days of each school year. The district sends a follow-up message to parents every time an exercise is performed, and never uses weapons, weapon-like or shooting sounds during the exercise.

Schools are focused on “preparing awareness among our students and teachers,” said Mondini using the ALICE training method, which stands for Alarm, Lock, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. All employees, including deputies, have been trained, as have age-appropriate elementary, middle, and high school students, Mondini said.

A study with mass shooters from 1966 to 2019 found that almost all of the students were and showed warning signs before the incident. The national report recommends that schools create threat assessment programs and teams to identify and combat potential violent behavior and treat students appropriately.

District 116 Crisis and Security Coordinator Cory Fink said he will complete the first district threat assessment guide by the end of the month. “It would be up to the team to intervene and find the best safety plan for the student at that time,” said Fink. “The best course of action is to get everyone on the same page and communicate.”

• Daily Herald staff, Eric Peterson, Doug T. Graham and Marie Wilson contributed to this report.

Advertisement