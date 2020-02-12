During NCIS season 17, episode 15, we see Jimmy Palmer (Brian Deitzen) getting a snake in his relationship with his wife, Breena. As you probably already know by now, NCIS rarely mentions something just for the filler. There is usually a meaning behind small details that are mentioned in every episode. We hope we are wrong, but it seems that something bad is brewing in the marriage of Jimmy and Breena. This is why the relationship between Jimmy and Breena could encounter problems.

Jimmy and Breena planned a romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day

Pauley Perrette, Brian Dietzen and Michelle Pierce | Sonja Flemming / CBS via Getty Images

In season 17, episode 15 (titled “Lonely Hearts), Jimmy is in a hurry to finish his job and leave the crime scene the team is investigating. Torres notices and comments on Jimmy’s behavior. He says he is in a hurry because he and his wife, Breena, want to leave for a special Valentine’s Day trip. “The in-laws have Victoria, so Breena and I are going to Valentine’s Day,” Jimmy explains. “She has a hotel room for us. You know, after seven years of marriage you have to keep things fresh. You need some champagne, some chocolate-dipped strawberries … “Before Jimmy could end his thought, Gibbs interrupts him to ask for the time of the victim’s death.

Jimmy and Breena’s Valentine’s Day plans are not falling through

Brian Dietzen on the set of NCIS | Sonja Flemming / CBS via Getty Images

Later in episode 15 we learn that Breena and Jimmy are not going on that romantic journey. Because Jimmy has to work overtime to help Gibbs and the team solve a complicated murder case, he will have to stay put. “I’m so sorry this happened, my dear,” Jimmy says during a phone call with Breena. “You know, if I could change it, I’d do it. Just know that I love you, okay? “He adds. He later tells McGee that Breena was not happy with the change of plans. We doubt that this is the first time that something like this has happened. Will the work schedules of Jimmy and Breena be the death of their marriage? It is quite possible.

The deceased NCIS showrunner Gary Glasberg once said in

an interview with CBS that divorce

happens all the time in this industry. “It is a very stressful situation;

careers go in different directions, “Glasberg said. Breena is a mortar and

Jimmy is a medical researcher, so they have very hectic schedules. This probably

puts a lot of pressure on their relationship.

Work was stressful for Jimmy

Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover | Michael Yarish / CBS via Getty Images

The work begins to consume Jimmy and to waste his time. During

NCIS season 17, episode 13, (titled “Sound Off”), he is clearly overwhelmed.

At the start of the episode he enters the area where Torres, Bishop and

McGee sits and spends on how exhausted he is. “Can I just air?” Jimmy asks.

“Dr. Mallard retired. And since he became the official NCIS historian I.

have done the work of two people. “Now that Jimmy is the only doctor

examiner, the entire workload is his. Ducky retired and is now the NCIS historian,

so Palmer must handle matters himself.

Does Jimmy bring his work stress home every night? The pressure

at work can ensure that he becomes less present and less emotionally available

to Breena. Perhaps the reason they had planned this Valentine’s Day trip was that

they could reconnect and fix the toll that their jobs have taken

wedding. Now that the opportunity was lost because of Jimmy’s schedule, things

could go downhill from here.

