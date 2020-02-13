MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Messi has now been with FC Barcelona for almost two decades

His former agent does not believe that Messi will leave Barca

Messi’s Barca is currently placed second in the La Liga points table

The former Lionel Messi agent, Horacio Gaggioli, has insisted that although anything is possible in football, he is certain that Messi will not leave FC Barcelona.

Since Messi threw Barca’s sports director Eric Abidal on social media because of the latter’s comments to the players, there have been strong rumors in the Spanish, Italian, and Argentinian media that Messi’s Nou Camp end is approaching.

Although Messi has a contract until the end of 2021, his contract also has a clause allowing him to leave Barca free of charge at the end of the current 2019-20 season. However, it is also stated in some media reports that the specific clause only allows Messi to go to a non-top five competition.

Gaggioli said in an interview about his former client: “In football anything is possible. But I have many doubts that Messi wants to leave Barcelona. Leo knows that in this club, with this system and the players who have accompanied him to this day is he became an adult. If he left, he would not be the same player. “

When Gaggioli was asked if former Inter-president Massimo Moratti approached him with an investigation into Messi when he was younger and still in the Barcelona academy, the former Messi agent replied: “It is true that Moratti asked about him. When he was small, no club didn’t call me. Everyone did. “

Lionel Messi Photo: AFP / ANDER GILLENEA

The Messi-Abidal issue began when the former defender of Barca told a Spanish media company that the players of Barca never worked hard when Ernesto Valverde was the club’s manager. Valverde was recently fired by the Catalans when she lost the Spanish Super Cup semi-final to Atletico Madrid.

Messi responded to Abidal’s comments through a story he had posted to his Instagram account.

“Sincerely, I don’t like doing these things, but I think people should be responsible for their work and make decisions. The players [are responsible] for what happens on the field and we are the first to admit that we have not been good. The heads of the sports department must also take their responsibilities and, above all, make the decisions they make, “wrote the six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or.

